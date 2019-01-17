Upcoming Redmi Note 7 Pro might sport Snapdragon 675, 48MP Sony sensor

The physical appearance of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will most likely remain the same as the Note 7.

Redmi by Xiaomi is expected to launch the “Pro” variant of the Redmi Note 7 smartphone as early as February. Much like the previous generation Pro variants of Redmi’s Note series, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is expected to come with a more powerful processor and camera.

According to leaks on the Chinese social platform Weibo, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s new mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 675, instead of the Snapdragon 660 which is present on the Redmi Note 7. The new chipset is based on an 11nm process and it supports Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+ technology. The Snapdragon 675 chipset can also capture 4K videos at 30fps with Motion Compensated Temporal Filtering, which is an algorithmic technique used to predict a frame in a video by accounting for motion of the camera and/or objects in the video.

The camera module will also have slight changes. The rear primary sensor is expected to boast the same 48MP resolution, but this time it will be a Sony IMX586 sensor instead of the Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor present on the Note 7. Sony claims the sensor has superior low-light performance which can keep image details intact.

The physical appearance of the Redmi Note 7 Pro will most likely remain the same as the Note 7. Redmi has moved to a dewdrop notch and dual-tone gradient back design in terms of aesthetics.

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 Yuan (about Rs 10,000) for the 3GB/32GB variant, 1,199 Yuan (about Rs 12,500) for 4GB/64GB variant and 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,500) for the 6GB/64GB variant.

Given the fact that the Pro series is at least a couple thousand rupees costlier than the regular note, the Redmi Note 7 Pro might be priced around 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,700).

The new Redmi Note 7 Pro could hit markets as early as February.