iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR prices in India, launch date out

The iPhone XR was the cheapest iPhone revealed at the Apple Event. Photo: AP

Apple Inc. today released three upgrades to the existing iPhone X—the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR. All three phones vary in screen sizes with the iPhone XR being the least specced model with an LCD screen and single rear camera instead of the OLED panel and dual rear cameras on the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The trio, however, feature the same Apple A12 chipset based on a 7nm process.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Price

The top-of-the-line variant, the iPhone XS Max, starts at ₹ 1,09,000 while the iPhone XS starts at ₹ 99,900. The more affordable one of the three, the iPhone XR starts at ₹ 76,900. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will be available in India from 28 September.

The iPhone XR on the other hand will go on sale from 26 October while pre-orders will start from 19 October.

More India-specific information on the higher variants are expected in the coming days.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Features

The iPhone XS and XS Max share the Apple A12 chipset along with 12MP+12MP dual rear camera setup. The camera has advanced depth segmentation, using the Neural Engine, Smart HDR creating photos with high dynamic range and dynamic depth of field that is user adjustable in the Photos app.

The iPhone XR on the other hand also has the A12 chipset but a single 12MP camera with larger and deeper pixels and the same user adjustable dynamic depth of field that the iPhone XS and XS Max feature. It is shod with a Liquid Retina display instead of the OLED.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come in three finishes: gold, silver and space grey. The iPhone XR will come in white, black, blue, red, coral and yellow.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are clad in surgical grade stainless steel. The iPhone XR has a brushed aluminium frame.

All three phones come with Apple’s latest operating system, the iOS 12.