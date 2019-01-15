Honor 10 Lite to launch today: Expected features, live stream details

A recent Flipkart listing revealed that the Honor 10 Lite will be available only in the 4GB/64GB variant in India, with three colour variants.

Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch a new smartphone today—the Honor 10 Lite. The Honor 10 Lite is the successor to the Honor 9 Lite smartphone, which was launched around the same time last year. The smartphone has already been in launched in China and it sports a dewdrop notch and 6.21-inch LCD display at the front.

The Honor 10 Lite launch event will commence at 11:30 am.

The Honor 10 Lite also made its way to a Flipkart listing lately, which also gives us a sneak-peak into what the final smartphone would have to offer. The listing revealed that the smartphone will be available only in the 4GB/64GB variant in India, with three colour variants.

Going by its Chinese launch, the front of the smartphone is lit up by a 6.21-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2280x1080. It is powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core processor, the Kirin 710, which claims to provide 75% more performance than the Kirin 659 found on the Honor 9 Lite. There’s also a GPU Turbo feature that promises to improve graphics performance and efficiency by 60%.

The back of the smartphone sports a 13MP+2MP dual camera setup. At the front of the Honor 10 Lite is a single 24MP selfie shooter. The front and back cameras are AI-enabled and allows automatic scene recognition.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,400mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei’s EMUI running atop.

How to watch live stream:

Honor India is live streaming the Honor 10 Lite launch event on its YouTube and Facebook handles. You can also catch live updates on Twitter.