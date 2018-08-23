10.or D2 launched in India at Rs 6,999: Price, specifications

The 10.or D2 is lit by a 5.45-inch HD+ display on the front with a resolution of 1440x720.

Amazon-exclusive budget smartphone, 10.or D2, was launched on Wednesday. The ultra-budget smartphone will be available to Amazon Prime members from August 27 while other buyers will be able to get their hands on the smartphone from August 28. The 10.or D2 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/16GB RAM variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant.

The smartphone is the successor to last year’s 10.or D, the most affordable of the three devices launched by Amazon’s in-house smartphone brand. It has been pitted against the Redmi 5A and Redmi Y1. Offers on the 10.or D2 include a 10% discount on PNB credit and debit cards, 10% discount on IndusInd Bank credit and debit cards, Rs 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, 95 percent off on Kindle ebooks up to Rs. 200, up to Rs. 1,000 additional discount on exchange and no-cost EMIs.

10.or D2: Specifications

The 10.or D2 comes with a plastic back and is lit by a 5.45-inch HD+ display on the front with a resolution of 1440x720. Powering the device is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with either 2GB or 3GB, depending on the variant you choose. Storage options include 16GB and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a MicroSD card. The device is backed by a 3,200mAh battery which the company claims to deliver up to 19 hours of talk time.

On the camera front, the 10.or D2 features a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor with phase-detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture. The camera app on the phone comes with HDR, low light enhancement, beautify and panorama modes. To click selfie, it features a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on the front.

4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, ViLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, and Bluetooth 4.2 are the connectivity options available on the phone. The handset also comes with comes with IPX2 water-protection rating. The 10.or D2 comes in two colours — Beyond Black and Glow Gold.