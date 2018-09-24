Moto One Power launched in India, prices start Rs 15,999

It is Motorola’s first mobile device to sport a notch. Photo: Motorola.

A month after unveiling it at IFA 2018, Motorola today launched the Moto One Power in India. The Moto One Power is priced at Rs 15,999 and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The main highlight of the smartphone is its 5,000mAh battery and its OS—Android One.

Moto One Power: Pricing and availability

Motorola has priced its only variant of the Moto One Power with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage at Rs 15,999. The phone is available exclusively through Flipkart with pre-orders starting today and will go on sale on October 5.

Moto One Power: Full specifications

Motorola One Power is lit up by a 6.2-inch Max Vision Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2246x1080. This gives it a pixel density of 402ppi. It is Motorola’s first mobile device to sport a notch. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s mid-range workhorse, Snapdragon 636, which is an octa-core processor, clocked at 1.8GHz. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage and supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola is also emphasising its bottom firing speaker powered by Dolby Audio with a loudness of 84dB.

The Motorola One Power features a 16MP+5MP dual-rear camera setup, while at the front it features an 8MP selfie camera.

Paired with the hardware is the Android One operating system based on Android Oreo. This basically means the phone is on the priority list for receiving security and software updates on priority from Google. Motorola claims this will be among the first devices to receive an Android Pie update by October.

