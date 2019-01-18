Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro (55-inch): Worth buying but not an upgrade

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro

New Delhi: As the smartphone market reaches the point of saturation, Xiaomi has been pushing its televisions into India, even as it makes most of its money from building an ecosystem (comprising smartphones, TVs, air purifiers, audio products, etc.).

The Mi TV 4X Pro is the newest in that ecosystem, an evolutionary update on its earlier TVs. If you’ve already bought one of Xiaomi’s TVs, you can be rest assured that the Mi TV 4X Pro is not an “upgrade” over your current Mi TV—it’s simply an update.

Picture quality: Based on our past experiences with Xiaomi’s TVs, a big update on this one is that clouding on the screen is gone now.

Clouding is an effect where you see brighter patches on the screen, which affects the overall viewing experience, especially in darker scenes.

The Mi TV 4X Pro has good contrast and brightness levels, though the TV needs serious tweaks out of the box.

In its default setting, contrast and brightness levels seem low when HDMI devices are connected. The trick is to use custom picture modes and use settings as per your liking.

The Mi TV 4X Pro is also a true 4K HDR (high dynamic range) TV. The display panel supports 4K resolution natively, and it’s a 10-bit panel this time, which is a prerequisite for supporting the HDR10 standard.

If you can bring content that’s shot in 4K HDR, the Mi TV 4X Pro is ready for it.

User experience: While Xiaomi introduced the Android TV operating system on its last generation of televisions, the company has been pushing its own PatchWall OS.

So, the remote has buttons that direct you to each UI (user interface).

Also, while you have access to the Play Store, app support isn’t really the forte here.

Having Android TV doesn’t guarantee you Netflix, Amazon Prime Video etc, and Xiaomi doesn’t have that. Admittedly, the company has upped its game when it comes to regional content offerings, all of which can be accessed directly from PatchWall OS, but there’s still serious work to be done.

According to Xiaomi, Prime Video should be added by the end of Q2, 2019, but Netflix addition will take longer. You get support for Hotstar already. Adding a Amazon Fire TV Stick will remain the best option for you.

What’s somewhat disappointing though is that PatchWall OS doesn’t really look inviting. Sure, content aggregation is done well, but the TV seems to focus on showing popular content rather than showing content you would like.

Furthermore, the only way to access settings is through the button you find on the UI. You can’t access settings through the remote, meaning if you’re playing games via a console or have connected other HDMI devices, you will have to return to the home screen to tweak settings.

Verdict: At ₹39,999, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro is certainly worth considering. It has a silver-looking frame this time, which some might find more attractive. However, we would recommend keeping your expectations in check.

This is not a TV that can go up against HDR TVs from Sony, Samsung and LG, but it’s certainly a value-for-money offering.