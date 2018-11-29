Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Oppo A7 vs Vivo Y95

All four phones were launched in a quick succession within the matter of a single week

The Realme U1 was launched on Wednesday in India. While the phone boasts of MediaTek’s flagship Helio P70 processor, it is also priced in the same category as the Redmi Note 6 Pro. However, Vivo and Oppo also launched their newest sub Rs 15,000 smartphones earlier this week. This makes up for an exciting (and inevitable) comparison. Here’s how the four smartphones stand against each other.

Design:

All phones except the Note 6 Pro have glossy rear panels. The Redmi Note 6 Pro features an all-Aluminium body. The main difference between the glossy backs of the Realme U1, Oppo A7 and Vivo Y95 lies in colour schemes and the optical trickery—the material is the same i.e. polycarbonate resin.

Realme U1 goes for a mirror finish, while the Oppo A7 goes for vertical grooves that reflect light in different directions. The Vivo Y95 has a dual-tone gradient with metallic finish that give a starry appearance. Polycarbonate is more durable than glass as plastic is more shatter resistant. The Redmi Note 6 Pro looks a bit conservative in its design language, as the all-Aluminium look is starting to look dated these days.

The dimensions of all the smartphones, however, are roughly similar, be it height, width or thickness. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the heaviest though, weighing 182g with the rest of the phone weighing roughly around 167g.

Display:

All four smartphones offer LCD displays of roughly similar diagonal lengths. The biggest screen is that of the Realme U1, measuring at 6.3 inches followed by the Redmi Note 6 Pro at 6.26-inches. The Oppo A7 and Vivo Y95 offer similar displays at 6.2-inches. The one with the biggest display also has the highest pixel density, at 409ppi. The Note 6 Pro has a marginally lower density of 403ppi while the Oppo A7 and Vivo Y93 have pixel densities of 270ppi.

All displays in the lot come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

A dewdrop notch is also omnipresent in all of these smartphones except the Note 6 Pro. Having a tinier notch allows a smartphone to have more screen-to-body ratio.

Hardware:

All three phones come with different chipsets, all octa-core.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC based on 14nm process. All cores are clocked at 1.8GHz. This is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 256GB.

The Realme U1 is powered by MediaTek’s newest SoC, the Helio P70 which is based on 12nm process. The processor has a peak CPU frequency of 2.1GHz. This is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB.

The Oppo A7 comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC based on 14nm process that makes peak frequency of 1.8GHz. This is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB.

The Vivo Y95 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 439 based on 14nm process producing a peak frequency of 1.95GHz. This is also paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB

The Oppo A7 comes with a 4,230mAh battery while the Vivo Y95, Redmi Note 6 Pro and Realme U1 have battery capacities of 4,030mAh, 4,000mAh and 3500mAh.

All phones support dual 4G LTE, WiFi and Bluetooth and have 3.5mm headphone jacks.

Software:

All four phones run Android Oreo 8.1 with different UIs. The Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 while the Vivo Y95 runs Funtouch OS 4.5. The Realme U1 and Oppo A7 both run ColorOS 5.2. There’s no word out on Android Pie updates to any of these devices as of now.

Camera:

The Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The front of the phone also has a dual camera setup comprising 20MP primary and 2MP secondary sensors.

The Oppo A7, Realme U1 and Vivo Y95 have 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup at the back with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. The front cameras of these phones are different though—the Oppo A7 has a 16MP selfie camera while the Vivo Y95 has a 20MP clicker. The Realme U1 has a 25MP Sony IMX 576 sensor which is capable of backlight correction, thanks to the AI capabilities provided by its chipset.

Price:

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants—Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 15,999 (6GB/64GB).

The Oppo A7 comes in single variant priced at Rs 16,990.

The Vivo Y95 is also available a single variant which is priced at Rs 16,990.

The Realme U1 comes in two variants— Rs 11,999 (3GB/32GB) and Rs 14,499 (4GB/64GB).