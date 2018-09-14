Xiaomi POCO F1 goes on open sale

If you wish to buy the POCO F1, simply head over to Flipkart or Mi.com.

The budget flagship by Xiaomi, the POCO F1, has gone on open sale. This means that buyers don’t have to wait for the next flash sale to get their hands on the POCO F1. There is a caveat though—the only model on the open sale is the 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage variant, which costs Rs 23,999, that too without the Rosso Red model, as it is out of stock. To order the smartphone, simply head over to Flipkart or Mi.com.

You will have to wait for the next flash sale to order other variants of the phone--the more affordable 64GB RAM/128GB storage version that costs Rs 20,999 and the one with a Kevlar reinforced polycarbonate back with 8GB RAM/256GB storage.

The “master of speed”, as the Chinese smartphone maker likes to call it, has been pretty successful in the Indian market, achieving Rs 200 crore of revenue in less than five minutes of going on its first flash sale.

The POCO F1 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246x1080. The POCO F1 skips the glass back design for a more functional soft touch back. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a LiquidCooling technology that claims to keep CPU temperatures low even during intense gaming sessions. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The POCO F1 also features a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and on the front is a 20MP front facing sensor.

If you wish to read our full review before buying the POCO F1, click here.

We have also written about why POCO is beating OnePlus at its game.