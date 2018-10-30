OnePlus 6T priced in India at ₹37,999. Here are the first impressions

The OnePlus 6T allows the Chinese phonemaker to stay up to date with the latest trends and at par with its rivals.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Tuesday launched the OnePlus 6T—an upgrade to the OnePlus 6 launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 6T comes in three storage variants—6GB/128GB priced at ₹37,999, 6GB/256GB priced at ₹41,999 and 8GB/256GB priced at ₹45,999. The OnePlus 6T will be available exclusively on Amazon starting 1 November and will go on open sale starting 3 November on offline (Reliance Digital) and online channels.

OnePlus 6T: First impressions

It has been raining smartphones in the premium segment in the last couple of months. After the Apple iPhone XS (review) series and iPhone XR (review), Google Pixel 3 and 3XL (review), and Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro, it is time for the OnePlus 6T. As expected, the smartphone will replace the OnePlus 6, which was launched six months ago, as the OnePlus flagship in the market.

While it retains most of the design element of the OnePlus 6, it manages to look new, thanks to the teardrop-shaped notch on the top. It takes a lot less space than the earlier notch. However, not all apps support the teardrop and one can see black bars at the top while using them. Also, the lower bezels (sometimes called the chin of the phone) are slimmer than the predecessor, giving users a slightly bigger (6.4-inch) screen to fiddle with, but in the same overall size.

The OnePlus 6T has a single speaker placed at the base, next to the USB Type C connector. While the phone has holes on both sides of the USB Type-C, they are only to maintain design symmetry and shouldn’t be misunderstood for dual speakers. The USB Type-C will double as the audio connector, as OnePlus has left out the 3.5mm jack in this phone.

OnePlus claims this has allowed them to incorporate a bigger battery—3700mAh instead of 3,300mAh earlier, and offer in-display fingerprint sensor. The latter sits under the display and automatically lights up when the phone is locked, so users would know where to tap.

The feature is rare and available on very few smartphones, primarily including OnePlus’s comrades from the BBK squadron—Oppo and Vivo, and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Xiaomi Mi8 Explorer, as of now. While the camera hardware remains the same, OnePlus has also updated the camera app, adding a new mode to improve low-light photography.

The new smartphone runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset with 8GB RAM. The entry-level variant will have a glass back, but there will be no wireless charging. Due to the in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 6T is going to cost slightly more than the predecessor, presumably catapulting OnePlus fully into the ₹40,000 price segment. At this price, the OnePlus 6T will be competing with the likes of Vivo Nex (₹44,900) and even the Samsung Galaxy S9 (starts at ₹57,900), both of which can be considered to be strikingly more premium than this phone.