Comparison: Honor 7C vs Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Buyers looking for a new smartphone under Rs 10,000 have two new options to consider—the Honor 7C by Huawei and Xiaomi’s Redmi Y2. Both smartphones start at Rs9,999 and are available on Amazon.in.

Design

While the fundamental design elements—thin bezels, full metal finish and back facing finger-print sensor—are similar in the Honor 7C and Redmi Y2, there are subtle physical differences too. For instance, the Honor 7C is slightly smaller, weighs 164 gm, and has more rounded edges. The Redmi Y2 weighs 170 gm, has a groove along the side panel for better grip quality and more prominent antenna bands, on the lines of a flagship HTC smartphone. The good news is that both phones have a dedicated microSD slot, allowing users to access the dual SIM slots and expandable memory simultaneously.

Display

Like most bezel smartphones, the Honor 7C and Redmi Y2 come with truly big screens (6-inch in both phones), providing ample amount of breathing space for typing and gaming. Despite the lower resolution of 1,440x720p, the screens look crisp. However, between the two, the Honor 7C’s display looks more vivid.

Between the Redmi Y2 (bottom) and the Honor 7C’s display the latter looks more vivid.

Performance

The Honor 7C runs on 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with 3GB RAM in the 32GB variant and 4GB RAM in the 64GB version. The Redmi Y2 also comes in two variants on the same lines, but its runs on a more powerful 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. This makes the latter better placed when it comes to handling resource intensive apps and games.

Software

Like most new Huawei smartphones the Honor 7C runs the latest version of Android Oreo, while the Redmi Y2 is the first Xiaomi smartphone to run Android Oreo out of the box. Each has its own custom user interface (UI) wrapped around the operating system. Huawei’s Emotion UI offers more customisation options, but Xiaomi’s MIUI offers more unique features, such as the second space (a secondary interface on the same phone), dual apps (allows two versions of same app), built-in call recording and the option to lock home screen layout.

Battery

The Redmi Y2 packs a 3080 mAh battery and was able to eke out a day’s backup on modest use. The Honor 7C has a 3000 mAh battery which delivers almost similar battery performance as the Xiaomi smartphone.

For selfie enthusiasts, the Redmi Y2 has a 16-megapixel camera, while the Honor 7C has an 8-megapixel camera.

Camera

The Redmi Y2 comes with a 12-megapixel camera for regular shots and a 5-megapixel camera for bokeh shots. The Honor 7C’s 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera setup works on the same principle. While both cameras were able to muster adequate amount of detail for social media posts, shots taken from Redmi Y2 look brighter. For selfie enthusiasts, the Redmi Y2 has a 16-megapixel camera, while the Honor 7C has an 8-megapixel camera. However, the picture quality looks similar.

Verdict

The Honor 7C impresses with its brighter screen and more compact design, while the Redmi Y2 offers a more feature packed UI, faster performance, and superior camera.