Nokia 8.1 first sale today: Price, offers, specifications

The Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display.

HMD Global-owned Nokia’s flagship smartphone, the Nokia 8.1, will go on its first sale today. The Nokia 8.1 was launched last week at a price of Rs 26,999. The sale will commence at 1 pm on Amazon.in and Nokia Online Store. The smartphone has been on pre-orders since the day of it’s launch, i.e. December 10.

Nokia’s offering a Rs 2,000 gift card on purchase of the Nokia 8.1 which can be redeemed on the Nokia Online Store. Customers will also receive a one-time screen replacement for six months. Nokia is also offering 1TB data on eligible plans from select telecom operators starting Rs 199 for prepaid subscribers. For buyers with postpaid plans, Nokia is offering 120GB additional data plus 3 months of Netflix, and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting Rs 499.

The Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display at the front. Powering the device is a rather unique Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz with eight Kryo 360 cores. It comes in three variants of 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The back of the phone features a 12MP+13MP AI enabled dual camera with Optical Image Stabilisation. The lens of the rear camera is made by ZEISS. The front camera is an AI-enabled 20MP clicker.

The phone runs Android One and has already received the Pie upgrade. The Android One badge also means the smartphone is on the priority list for the latest security and firmware upgrades from Google.

The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging.