‘HR crucial for raising digital quotient in an organization’

(From left) Alok Shende, MD, Ascentius Insights; Mahalakshmi R., HR head, Mondelez India; Sanjay Gupta, assistant editor (technology), Mint; Aniruddha Ganguly, group president (HR), GMR Group; Harlina Sodhi, senior executive vice president (HR), IDFC Bank; and Emrana Sheikh, vice president of HR, Asian Paints, at the Mint Digitalist Forum 2018 in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Companies now understand that all three aspects of making digital successful—people, process and technology—must work in sync to make digital transformation truly successful for them. As such, the role of the human resources (HR) function and thus that of the chief human resource officer (CHRO) assumes great significance. The CHRO panel, which discussed the topic Making your workforce digitally responsive, comprised Harlina Sodhi, senior executive vice president of HR at IDFC Bank Ltd; Mahalakshmi R., head of HR at Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd; Emrana Sheikh, vice president of HR at Asian Paints Ltd; Aniruddha Ganguly, group president of HR at GMR Group; and Alok Shende, managing director of Ascentius Insights. The discussion was moderated by Sanjay Gupta, assistant editor (technology) of Mint. Edited excerpts:

Sheikh: HR has a big role to play in upping the digital quotient within an organization. But if the talent in the organization is not able to optimize the potential of the digital opportunity or if the strategy is not in place or if the technology adoption or change management doesn’t happen, then the RoI (return on investment) on digital is not achieved.

To cite an example, a recent addition at Asian Paints is our HR policy bot that we call “Jarvis”. Initially, we had to teach Jarvis a thousand questions for employee interactions but within three months of its launch, 35,000 queries reached Jarvis. Interestingly, employees are comfortable reaching out to Jarvis even on weekends.

Then, through cognitive computing, we are trying to do more in terms of attracting talent, candidate advice, career coaching and doing sentiment analysis. We have also used virtual reality in the capability-building domain.

Here, I would also like to mention that as a company, we have adopted the philosophy of technology as a differentiator and made early investments in technology—an IBM mainframe was installed at the company as early as 1972.

Sodhi: I was not a blue-blooded HR professional and did not have an extensive network in the HR community, which was becoming a stumbling block for me.

So, about five years back, I decided to break out of the situation and find a “blue ocean” by trying to become the best HR person in the digital space. Now, five years hence, I’m able to make a difference and use technology and digital and social to make a deep impact to our organization’s brand. This is pretty much the mindset we are building within our workforce.

The bank said it would put in digital processes, technology and ATMs (automated teller machines) but that could not happen unless a digital mindset was adopted. The deeper journey at the bank is to build a digital culture.

Mahalakshmi: The consumer is consuming everything digitally today—which is a wake-up call for most. In the past three years, the percentage growth of revenue at Mondelez coming through newer channels, including digital, is in triple digits.

We have to not only use the power of digital to increase business from a consumer who is consuming digitally but also to rethink who our workforce really is: they need not be sitting in the office building but could be working anywhere in India. As for training, I believe that a person who genuinely wants to learn something can access that content anywhere—and we are making it (the learning application) available just-in-time when they need it.

People can feed in whatever they think is working or not working and the cloud pattern tells us what we need to do (to making learning more effective). In addition, it is important to understand what one actually wants out of technology.

In terms of measurement, for instance, technology can enable you to measure digital engagement of employees every day, but do you really want to do that? So we need to prioritize the critical stuff that we want technology to deliver.

We try and leverage analytics to figure out where the bang for the buck is the maximum.

Ganguly: Being a bricks-and-mortar company, it has been a huge shift for us to change over from something we were doing traditionally to what we are doing currently. While a year back, around 14% of our people did not have access to a desktop or a laptop, in the past nine months we moved our HR services to the cloud.

This has created a significant amount of excitement across the organization. Now those 14% people can access the HR services through their smartphones. Along the way (to the cloud), we have dusted, tweaked and transformed many of our HR processes as well. And while we embarked upon a rapid digitalization programme, we were conscious of where we were in terms of digital and took into account the fact that 73% of our employees were above 30 years of age.

So, a certain amount of digital disconnect was there in the organization. To address the digital disconnect among employees of different age groups, we started a digital literacy programme to try and bring a groundswell of understanding and consciousness as to what digital is all about.

Shende: If you look at each employee and their capabilities as unique, then everything that you do in HR for the employee has to be unique or customized for that employee. Simultaneously, when you look at employees in aggregate, there are a lot of insights that can be gleaned using analytics.

Having said that, there are roles which are more amenable to analysis and there are those which are difficult to analyse. The great thing is that there is a shift towards data, and you need to be organized towards data collection and analysis.

Both information technology and HR leaders are realizing that they need to have their own data sets for analysis. Organizations now need to further find ways to allow the digital culture to grow so that more and more employees participate as “digital citizens”.