Dell XPS 13 review: Bigger screen in a compact body

Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Ultra slim notebooks are being redefined as notebook vendors increasingly embrace the new design language with thinner bezels. Dell’s new XPS 13 notebook is a case in point. It has an almost borderless display due to the thinner bezels, which gives it the form factor of an 11-inch notebook.

Design: The thin bezel design makes laptops smaller and a lot more compact. At 1.21kg, the new XPS 13 doesn’t set new benchmarks in terms of weight, but definitely looks and feels like an 11-inch notebook, rather than a 13-inch device. This makes carrying it a breeze.

The build quality is top notch—the aluminium exterior adds solidity to the thin frame, while the carbon fibre finish in the area around the keyboard deck feels quite snug. The only limitation of the slim design is that you don’t get many connectivity options. It uses USB Type-C connectors for everything from data transfer to power supply. Dell is bundling a USB 3.0 to Type-C adapter, in case you wish to connect a hard drive or mouse with it.

Display: The new XPS 13 is one of the few notebooks to offe both 4K (3,840x2,160p) resolution and HDR support. This gives the screen a sharper look and also enhances the dynamic range (ratio between the darkest and brightest part of the video), leading to richer colours and better contrast than displays without HDR. However, you need 4K HDR content to take advantage of this.

Naveen Saini/Mint

The only limitation is that you have to be closer to the screen to enjoy the experience as the 13.3-inch display can feel very small when watching movies. It supports touch as well, but it doesn’t have a flexible 360-degree hinge. So you cannot use it as a 2-in-1 laptop.

Performance: Inside the compact frame of the XPS 13 are the usual suspects—an Intel 8th gen Core i7 chipset, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage (via solid-state drive). Performance is at par with other flagship laptops as it handled anything from browsing to video-streaming without any hiccups.

Working on the XPS 13 was easy because of its well-spaced, backlit keys. Battery backup is also impressive—it can muster 8 to 9 hours on regular use. With 4K streaming, we got 2-3 hours of backup, which means you can watch a full 4K movie without worrying about the battery’s status.

Verdict: The new XPS 13 is one of the top 13-inch notebooks around. The small size and improved display will make it an instant hit with professionals on the move. However, due to the high price tag (₹1,88,316), the adoption is likely to be limited to users who are particularly interested in the 4K HDR experience.