Flipkart is offering big discounts on Apple products

The recent increase in custom duties on imported electronics and components from 15% to 20% has made smartphones more expensive, including the Apple iPhone line-up. The iPhone X, which was launched at Rs89,000, is now selling at Rs95,390, while the iPhone 8 now starts at Rs67,940 as against the launch price of Rs64,000. Flipkart has announced a five-day sale on Apple products offering discounts, cashbacks and exchange offers, allowing users to bag an iPhone or iPad at a much lower price. Here are the top deals from the sale.

iPhone X

Rs82,999 (earlier Rs95,999)

There is a direct discount of Rs12,000, a cashback offer of up to Rs10,000 on EMI with ICICI Bank and an exchange offer of up to Rs18,000 on the 64 GB iPhone X.The deals are available on both silver and space grey variants. This is the first iPhone to offer a bezel-less screen. The 5.8-inch screen covers the entire front panel except for the notch at the top. It runs on the powerful A11 Bionic chipset, supports wireless charging, FaceID and has dual 12-megapixel cameras.

iPhone 8 Plus

Rs66,999 (earlier Rs77,560)

The direct discount on the big-screen iPhone 8 Plus reduces the price by almost Rs10,000. Throw in the exchange offer worth Rs18,000 and the EMI cashback offer of Rs 8,000 and you can get it for as low as Rs40,000. The iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch display, runs on A11 Bionic chipset, has a glass back for wireless charging and dual cameras. It is a bit bigger in size than the iPhone X due to the conventional wide-bezel design. The deal is applicable on both space grey and gold colour options.

iPhone 8

Rs55,999 (earlier Rs67,940)

You can get the 64GB silver colour variant of iPhone 8 at a direct discount of over Rs10,000. Buyers can save Rs8,000 on EMI with ICICI Bank and up to Rs18,000 on exchanging old smartphones. The iPhone 8 retains the fundamental design of the older iPhones and offers a 4.7-inch display, but runs on the same processor used in the iPhone X and supports wireless charging too.

iPhone 7

Rs42,999 (earlier Rs52,370)

Part of the previous generation of iPhones, the iPhone 7 is still a viable option for buyers looking for a more affordable alternative to iPhone 8. With the ongoing deal on it, you can save up to Rs10,000 on direct discount, Rs4,000 on EMI with ICICI Bank and up to Rs18,000 on exchange. The deal is valid on all jet black, black and gold colour options. The iPhone runs on Apple’s A10 fusion chipset, offers 32GB storage and runs iOS 11.

Apple iPad (2017)

Rs22,999 (earlier Rs28,000)

The WiFi-only variant of the new Apple iPad with 32GB storage is available at a direct discount of Rs5,000. Flipkart is offering a cashback of Rs2,000 on EMI with ICICI Bank on this. This is the more affordable alternative to the productivity-oriented iPad Pro, but offers a big enough 9.7-inch Retina display for gaming, reading and watching movies. Inside the metal exterior is a very powerful A9 chipset.

Apple Watch Series 2

Rs26,900 (earlier Rs33,500)

For buyers interested in an Apple Watch, there is a direct discount of Rs6,000 on the 42mm gold colour variant of the second-generation Apple Watch. It has an aluminium casing which is water resistant and allows users to change straps. The watch runs Apple’s Watch OS3 and has 1.65 inch touch screen, which can be used to read messages, play games and keep track of the heart rate and steps walked.