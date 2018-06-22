Need a digital detox? Your smartphone can actually help out

Android smartphones running Version 6 or higher have a feature called Do Not Disturb.

The constant flurry of alerts on a smartphone can be overwhelming. While there are numerous apps, which can help control notification updates, users don’t really need them. There are built-in tools for it.

■ Android smartphones running Version 6 or higher have a feature called Do Not Disturb, highlighted by a circle with a horizontal line in the centre. One can access it in the phone’s quick shortcut panel by swiping down on the home screen.

■ Apple’s iPhone also has a similar Do Not Disturb feature. One can access it in the Control Centre or through the dedicated physical button, which allows users to switch off notifications quickly without unlocking the phone. Some Android phone makers, such as OnePlus, offer it too.

■ Do Not Disturb mode on both iOS and Android allows users to specify the hours when they do not want to see any notifications.

■ If a user wants to receive calls from a specific number, they will have to highlight it in advance so the notification will not be muted during the detox period.