Microsoft Timeline on Android, iOS will improve cross platform browsing

Microsoft Timeline will change the way users go back to their previous activities on another PC or smartphone.

Following the debacle of Windows Phone, Microsoft has turned its focus towards bringing Windows 10 closer to the Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS and make the process of navigating from smartphone to Windows PC a lot easier. With that in mind, Microsoft is extending support for one the highly awaited features of Windows 10, called Timeline, to Android and iOS users.

Timeline will change the way users go back to their previous activities on another PC or smartphone. It works by showing all the previous activities over the day along with the time when it was closed. This will allow users to get back to unfinished tasks and complete them on another Windows PC. It allows users to resume anything from a web browsing session on Edge browser to completing work on a Word or Excel file. Timeline for Android and iOS will only work for activities on the Edge browser, initially. The browsing sessions will be accessible for 30 days only. On iOS, users can rename and move favourites on mobile Edge browser and then find it later on the PC.

To take advantage of the feature user needs to enable the Share history feature in Settings->Privacy. To access the Timeline on Windows 10 users need to open Task view by pressing Windows logo key + Tab.

The feature is currently available only on the beta version of Edge browser on Android and iOS, while on Windows 10 it is available to users who have signed up for Insider Program and have updated to Build 17063. The feature was expected to roll out to all Windows 10 users with Spring Creators update early this month, but the rollout has been delayed due to some unknown bugs.

Continue to PC feature in Microsoft Edge browser for Android and iOS was the first step in that direction. It allows users to access their web browsing session on an Android smartphone or Apple iPhone on a Windows 10 PC. The recently released Photo companion app for Android is another tool which allows users to access photos clicked on a smartphone on the Photos app on Windows 10 by sending the photos to the PC wirelessly over the WiFi network.

Microsoft has also integrated Timeline with Cortana, allowing the personal assistant to remind users about unfinished tasks on other PC or smartphone they might want to finish.