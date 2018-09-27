Xiaomi launches 7 Smarter Living devices: Mi TV with most upgrades

It is clear that after smartphones, Xiaomi is aiming to get a grasp in the IoT market. Photo: Xiaomi

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launched seven new devices today in India, spanning categories like health and fitness, travel, entertainment and security—Mi TV, Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360 and Mi Luggage. All devices except the Mi Luggage can be connected via Bluetooth to the Mi Home app. It is clear that after smartphones, Xiaomi is aiming to get a grasp in the IoT market.

Mi TV 4 Pro

Xiaomi announced major upgrades to its Mi TV portfolio. The new TVs are called Mi TV 4 Pro and the upgrades come in both, the software and the hardware.

In the software department, the PatchWall interface has been given serious overhauls. For instance, Mi is tying up with more partners. In fact, with the new PatchWall all existing and new Mi TVs will support Amazon Prime Video soon.

Voice integration will be taken a step further in Mi TVs. Xiaomi claims “voice is the new remote” and with the new updates will try to make the interface completely reliant on voice controls. Mi TVs will now have a universal search which merges online content, via Google, and the set-top box.

This means there’s no need to change modes and waste time while, let’s say, looking for a particular film. The best result will be displayed on your screen and you are given a choice to select the mode according to your interest.

Mi TVs will also support the Android Play Store. In fact, Xiaomi announced that there are nearly 1,600 apps optimised for the Mi TVs and more are on their way.

All existing Mi TV models will receive this update.

On the hardware end, the Mi TVs will now feature a Bluetooth-enabled remote instead of the traditional infrared remotes. This means you no longer have to point the remote towards your screen.

The new TVs will be powered by Amlogic 64-bit dual-core processors with 7th generation imaging engine with support for more codecs, allowing support for more high quality content. Connectivity options on the TV include three HDMI and two USB ports along with LAN and AV ports.

The TV is now 4.9mm thick, which the Chinese manufacturer claims to be as thin as a coin. It has bezels less than 11 mm thick.

A new variant is also launched, which measures to 49-inches.

The 55-inch Mi TV 4C Pro is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 49-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 29,999. There’s another smaller variant, the 32-inch Mi TV 4C Pro, is priced at Rs 14,999. The 55-inch and 49-inch Mi TVs will go on sale on October 10 via Flipkart and Mi.com while the 32-inch variant will be available from October 9.

Mi Band 3

The Mi Band 3 now comes with a touch-enabled 0.78-inch OLED screen, which is about 85% larger than the Mi Band 2’s, and has a resolution of 128x80. It allows you to receive notifications and read WhatsApp messages on the screen. It also has a recessed control button which lets you navigate the watch and even accept and decline calls. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2.

It is powered by a 110mAh Li-polymer battery which Xiaomi claims will provide 20 days of battery life. The watch is also water resistant up to 50 m.

The Mi Band 3 is priced at Rs 1,999 and will go on sale tomorrow via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Mi Air Purifier 2S

The Mi Air Purifier 2S is the successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2 which features an OLED display that displays real-time air quality information and lets you toggle between modes. The Mi Air Purifier 2S comes with high-precision laser sensor which can detect particles that measure less than 0.3 microns. It also comes with a 360-degree triple layer filter with activated carbon that removes particles up to PM2.5.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S claims to purify a room of 350 sq ft in 11 minutes.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S now has greater app integration and it works with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S is priced at Rs 8,999.

Mi Luggage

Xiaomi launched two new suitcases under the Mi Luggage moniker with varying capacities. The Mi Luggage comes in two variants—Mi Luggage 20 and Mi Luggage 24. All of them feature Bayer makrolon polycarbonate coating on the outside, TSA approved locks, and 360 degree shock absorbable wheels.

The Mi Luggage 20 is priced at Rs 2,999 while the Luggage 24 is priced at Rs 4,299. These will be available from October 10 on Flipkart and Mi.com

Mi Home Security Camera 360

The Mi Home Security Camera 360 comes with an AI-enabled dual motor which gives it a field of view of 360. The AI part helps it record videos in full HD that can be magnified up to 2x zoom if it detects any movement. It has a micro SD card slot. Xiaomi claims up to five days of footage can be captured on a 64GB SD card, thanks to compression algorithms.

It can be remotely accessed via the Mi Home app.

The Mi Home Security Camera 360 comes at a price of Rs 2,699.