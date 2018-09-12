Apple event today: Here’s how to watch the live stream

Apart from its latest line-up of iPhones, Apple will also unveil its latest iPad and Apple Watch at the event

Apple Inc. will unveil its latest line-up of iPhones today at 10:30 pm IST in the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park “spaceship” campus in Cupertino, California. The tech-giant will also unveil its latest iPad and Apple Watch at the event.

The phones are expected to be named around the iPhone X and will be well spaced out in terms of pricing, display and internal hardware.

Apple iPhone launch: Live stream

As mentioned earlier, the launch will commence at 10:30 pm IST. You can catch the live stream at Apple’s website. According to Apple, the launch event is “best experienced” on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch via Safari browser on iOS 10 or later. Mac users can watch the live stream if they run macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

However, this will be the first time Apple will host the live stream on Twitter as well so that viewers from other platforms can also watch it.

Apple iPhone launch: What to expect

Brace yourself for three iPhones coming your way.

The existing iPhone X might receive an affordable version as well, that will be called the iPhone Xr. It will feature a 6.1-inch LCD panel with a single lonesome camera at the back. The sitemap revealed by Steve Troughton Smith shows that it will come in three storage variants of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB and six colour variants namely black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue.

The real “upgrade” to the iPhone X, however, would be the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. The two phones are expected to come with 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch OLED screens respectively. They will also feature the new Apple A12 chipset and three storage variants of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB. Space Gray, Silver and Gold might be the colour options available on the iPhone Xs and Xs Max.

All three iPhones will feature the FaceID biometric option, which means the abolishment of TouchID. The three iPhones will also run iOS 12, which was unveiled earlier this year at Apple’s WWDC conference. The new operating system is not only expected to be faster than the iOS 11, but will also come with support for FaceTime conference, which will now be able to hold up to 32 participants at a time. Animojis will also be taken a step further with Memojis, which allows integration of your personality and mood. The iOS 12 will come with screen time that will let you limit the amount of time you spend on a particular app and even set a bedtime for apps, which will block app notifications after a specific time, much like Google’s Digital Wellbeing.

The fourth-generation Apple Watch and the all-new iPad are also expected to be unveiled at the event. The Apple Watch is expected to axe the dial on the side of the watch and replace it with a solid state button while the new iPad Pro might finally feature FaceID along with thinner bezels.