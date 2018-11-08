Gesture and it acts for you: BMW 730Ld’s infotainment tech a driver’s delight

BMW 730Ld.

New Delhi: When it comes to infotainment in cars, there are few that can rival the BMW 7 series. One of the first things that you will get used to is the car’s gesture recognition technology. The BMW 730Ld can change music when you point two fingers at it, modulate volume as you twirl your finger in front of the display, and so on. It’s a really intuitive way to control various options while you drive.

Another great element is the fact that the touch-screen infotainment system is very responsive. You will often find cars, even in the high-end segment, that have touch-screen systems that are slow and difficult to use. The fact that this one has low latency, makes it easy to use while driving. That said, you will mostly be using the new touch-ready iDrive controller, a dial that’s placed beside the gear. The touch-screen display is intentionally placed above the dashboard, which makes it difficult for the driver to reach out while driving. But BMW’s iDrive controller is easy to get used to. The dial can be rotated to move through apps and you can press the dial to select options. The upper surface of the dial is also a touch-sensitive handwriting pad.

The car has both Apple Carplay and BMW’s Connected Drive technology. So, if you have an iPhone, Carplay will do the job well, but Android phones are covered as well. Connected Drive is almost as responsive and as easy to use as Carplay. It can’t match the accuracy of Google Maps when navigating, but it will do most other things. In fact, the car’s seat massagers, in-car fragrance controllers and many other elements are controlled via Connected Drive only and they work without a glitch.

The car also has rear-infotainment systems via screens placed behind the two front seats. So, the backseat passengers can choose to have their own entertainment. It doesn’t have Bluetooth for the backseats though. To connect Bluetooth, the rear passenger will still have to use the screen in front of the driver.

The car also has six LED colours for ambient lighting— white, green, blue, yellow, orange and red. You have different combinations of these lights inside the car.

Topping off all the technology is the car’s key which has a touch-screen (resistive—which is less responsive than a capacitive screen) that allows you to preset when the air conditioner should come on. It also has a mileage indicator, central locking controls and, perhaps most importantly, a remote park feature which lets you pull the car out of a parking spot, using the physical keys and a touch interface. It’s difficult to use it in India though, especially given the unorthodox and unplanned parking areas . Yet, it’s a good feature to have in the long-run and helps when the car is parked parallel to others.

Overall, the car is among the best for a tech enthusiast. It is expensive for sure, but if you can afford it, the technology won’t disappoint you.