OnePlus 6T review: Does it have enough bang for your buck?

The Oxygen OS on the OnePlus 6T allows for a lot of customisation and yet manages to offer a smooth and clutter-free interface. Photo: OnePlus

The OnePlus 6T line-up is the most expensive OnePlus phones have ever been. But it delivers some of the latest features in the market—a trendy design, in-display fingerprint sensor and a bigger battery.

Design: The OnePlus 6T looks modern with minimalistic front bezel design and a bigger display. In terms of build quality and user comfort, it is a replica of the predecessor—the edges are curved and the narrow form factor makes it easy to hold in one hand. The fingerprint sensor is now placed on the screen. While the experience of in-display sensors hasn’t been the same as physical fingerprint sensors in some of the other phones, it’s certainly better in OnePlus 6T’s case.

Display: While users get a 6.41-inch screen, not all apps support the teardrop interface, and one can see black bars pop up on the top. In apps where it works, it feels less intrusive compared to the wider notches on some phones, including the OnePlus 6. The display retains its vivid colours otherwise and the wide viewing angles.

Software: While hardware often steals the show on OnePlus phones, Oxygen OS has many good points. It allows for a lot of customisation and yet manages to offer a smooth and clutter-free interface. Gesture-based navigation is intuitive and reliable, though it is not the default option.

Performance: Like most OnePlus phones, this one is among the best in terms of performance. From day-to-day chores such as browsing the web and making calls, to graphic intensive games, the OnePlus 6T remained consistently smooth. The bigger battery can get you a few extra hours of movie playback and about a full office day on 60% brightness. The audio qualityvia the new USB Type-C Bullets earphones is impressive and packs a punch even in public places with high ambient noise.

Photo: Sarvesh Kumar Sharma/Mint

Camera: On paper, the dual camera set-up used in the predecessor has been used in the OnePlus 6T as well. But the camera software has been updated to offer better pictures. The Nightscape mode is a new addition to the camera—it lights up darker areas in low -light shots, making them clearly visible. But the overall picture looks like a filter and loses details. In daytime shots, colours look vivid but don’t feel too bright, while detailing is at par with some of its rivals, like the Huawei Nova 3. It’s a long way from a Pixel though.

Verdict: The OnePlus 6T is a more advanced version of OnePlus 6. The fact that OnePlus has managed to keep the price under ₹40,000 and yet offer 128GB storage makes it an even better bet. However, it wouldn’t qualify as an upgrade, or even a real update to the OnePlus 6.