Asus Zenfone Max M2 available with Rs 750 discount on today’s first sale

The Zenfone Max M2 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery

The Asus Zenfone Max M2 will go on sale for the first time today in India. The phone made its way to India last week and shared the stage with the Zenfone Max Pro M2. The smartphone is more affordable than the latter but retains some physical and internal similarities like 6.26-inch LCD display, dual rear camera and the large battery.

The smartphone will go on sale at 12 pm today, i.e. 20 December, exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone will be available at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The higher variant of the Zenfone Max M2 with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM is priced at Rs 11,999. Offers include Rs 750 discount on HDFC debit and credit cards, no cost EMI and discounts on Flipkart’s Complete Mobile Protection programme.

The Zenfone Max M2 sports a 6.26-inch display with a resolution of 1520x720. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 632 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The back of the phone features a dual camera setup consisting of 13MP+2MP configuration, which also supports 4K recording. The front facing camera has an 8MP sensor and comes with an LED flash module.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1.

In terms of physical dimensions, the smartphone measure 158.41x76.28x7.7mm and weighs 160 grams. It comes with a reflective back cover and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass at the front.

Biometric options on the smartphone include face unlocking and fingerprint scanning.