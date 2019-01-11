Huawei Y9 introductory offer: 100GB free 4G data, Boat Rockerz Bluetooth headphones

The Huawei Y9 is priced at Rs 15,590 and comes with a Kirin 710 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Huawei on Thursday launched the Huawei Y9 with a 6.5-inch display and 4,000mAh battery. The first launch of the year from the Chinese electronics giant is also coming with interesting data offers and freebies.

On purchase of the Y9, Jio customers will receive benefits worth Rs 4,450, in addition to 100GB 4G data. Customers will also receive ‘Boat ROCKERZ 255 SPORTS Bluetooth headsets worth Rs 2,990 for free with the purchase.

Priced at Rs 15,590, the Huawei Y9 is powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core chipset, the Kirin 710, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 400GB via a MicroSD card. The 6.5-inch display has a resolution of 2340 x 1080. It features a unique GPU Turbo technology, which claims to provide smooth and high-quality gaming and gains in computing performance.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Y9 sports a 16MP+2MP AI-enabled dual camera setup at the back. It has an f/2.0 aperture and is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.The front of the smartphone also features a dual camera setup comprising a 13MP primary and 2MP secondary sensor.

Connectivity options include dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 а/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, FM Radio and MicroUSB 2.0. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The smartphone runs Android Oreo 8.1 with Huawei’s EMUI 8.2 custom skin running atop.

Biometric options include fingerprint scanner and facial recognition.

The smartphone is available in three colour variants—Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Aurora Purple.