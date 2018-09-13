Older iPhone models see price cut after iPhone XS launch; iPhone 6, SE likely to be discontinued

The iPhone 8 lineup will now sell at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB model, while the 256GB version will sell at Rs 74,900. Photo: Bloomberg

While Apple unveiled the three successors to previous year’s iPhone X, its previous generation smartphones — iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus — have all received price cuts in typical Apple fashion.

Unlike the US market, where the iPhone X was entirely discontinued, the Indian variant of the iPhone X will also get a price cut like its older siblings.

Apple iPhone: Price cuts

iPhone X

Starting with the “latest” outgoing version of iPhones, the 64GB version of the iPhone X now sells at Rs 91,900 while the 256GB version sells at Rs 1,06,900 — a price cut of roughly Rs 4,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 lineup will now sell at Rs 59,900 for the 64GB model, while the 256GB version will sell at Rs 74,900. The iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, will sell at Rs 69,900 for the 64GB variant and Rs ₹84,900 for the 256GB variant.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, released in 2015, have seen a price drop as well. The iPhone 7 now costs Rs 39,900 for the 32GB variant and Rs 49,900 for the 128GB variant while the iPhone 7 Plus now sells for Rs 39,900 for the 32GB variant and Rs 49,900 for the 128GB variant.

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

The oldest of the lot, the iPhone 6S is selling at Rs 29,900 for 32GB variant while the 128GB variant now costs Rs 39,900. The taller sibling, the iPhone 6S, now sells for Rs 34,900 and Rs 44,900 for the 32GB and 128GB variants, respectively.

What about the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE?

Apple India’s official website has no mention of prices of the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE, so it will be fair to assume that Apple is discontinuing the two devices. However, official confirmation is yet to be received from Apple on this matter.