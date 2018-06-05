Apple’s MacOS Mojave a definite attempt to boost productivity

Apple says that macOS Mojave will be rolled out to all Mac users in the fall months, and will be available for all Macs introduced in mid-2012 or later, as well as the Mac Pro 2010 and 2012 variants. Photo:

While a first look at the next iOS update was what many were waiting for, a lot of the watchers expected Apple to give them a preview of what lies in store for the next macOS update for the iMac, MacBook and Mac Pro computing devices.

For starters, after a series of updates named after mountain ranges, Apple has been inspired by the Mojave desert, particularly during the nighttime. The next macOS will be called macOS Mojave.

The nighttime inspiration also perhaps results in the much expected Dark Mode, which will finally be available on iMacs and MacBooks. The macOS Mojave can make everything dark with white text—in line with most modern day apps and software. This is great for media based productivity tasks, such as photography. All content stands out better in the Dark Mode, and chances are, you will probably leave this on most of the time for the sheer visual brilliance.

There will also be a new feature is called Dynamic Desktop, which changes the way your desktop looks as the day passes—morning, afternoon, evening and night.

Many of us would have realised how the desktop manages to get cluttered with files, images, documents and folders recklessly added and not deleted or sorted subsequently. Apple has a solution in macOS Mojave, with something known as Desktop Stacks. This can clear the clutter of files on the desktop by a single click, including by time, date or tags. Any new content added to the desktop subsequently will be automatically added to specific stacks.

Finder gets some changes too. There is now a new view called Gallery view, which puts a large preview of the files including photos, PDFs, presentations and slides. The sidebar also supports full file metadata, something particularly useful for photos.

There will be contextual quick actions available as well, such as editing options for photos or create PDF for instance. For these tasks, you will not have to open a separate app or switch to another interface.

Apple has not forgotten about data security and privacy either. Safari web browser will be curbing tracking by apps that try to access your data through comment posts, for instance. Your digital fingerprint derived through configuration, fonts and plug-ins installed, will be harder to track with macOS Mojave—Apple will reduce the data that websites will get access to, making it harder to identify your device and track you. Additionally, In Safari, there will be an enhanced Intelligent Tracking Prevention which will help block social media “like” or “share” buttons as well as the comment widgets common on web pages, from tracking users (and your responses such as clicking the like or share button) without permission.

Continuity sharing of content between iOS and macOS devices now gets a new feature called Continuity Camera. For instance, you can use the macOS device to enable your iPhone’s camera to scan a document and save it to all devices at the same time.

Apple is adding the News app to the macOS Mojave as well. The same set of features continue, with synced sources, favourites menu and similar interface. The Home app is also going to be available on macOS, and allows you to control and monitor smart devices at your home, and Siri integration enables voice control as well.

Apple says that macOS Mojave will be rolled out to all Mac users in the fall months, and will be available for all Macs introduced in mid-2012 or later, as well as the Mac Pro 2010 and 2012 variants.