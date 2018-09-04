Honor 7S launched in India at Rs 6,999, goes on sale next Friday on Flipkart

The Honor 7S comes in Blue Black and Gold colour variants.

Huawei owned smartphone brand Honor launched its latest budget smartphone, the Honor 7S, in India on Tuesday. The Honor 7S has been priced at Rs 6,999 and will be available exclusively through Flipkart starting from September 14.

The Honor 7S is the cheapest offering from the Chinese smartphone maker in India and will compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5A, Amazon’s in-house brand 10.or D2 and Samsung Galaxy J2 Core.

Honor 7S: Specifications

The Honor 7S features a 5.45-inch FullView display with a resolution of 1440×720. The device weighs 142gm in hand and is nearly 5.7-inches tall. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC with four Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz. It comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

On the back of the Honor 7S is a 13MP with Phase Detection Autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera soft flash and f/2.2 aperture lens. The front facing flash can be adjusted in seven levels. The phone also has the capability to use face unlock.

The phone is backed by 3,020mAh battery which the claims to provide 10 hours of 4G internet usage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Micro USB, Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 802.11 b/g/n .

The phone ships with Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box with EMUI skin atop.

The Honor 7S was previously launched in China and Pakistan as Honor Play 7. The difference between the two variants is that the Honor Play 7 comes with a 24MP front facing camera.

