Huawei Mate 20 Pro rivals top phones with good camera, display

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch curved OLED QHD+ display with a notch. Photo: Reuters

If 2018 has proven one thing, it’s that smartphone cameras will be mostly about software in future. In the early days, software would augment hardware but companies are adding multiple sensors and lenses now to augment their software and features. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing, which the Huawei Mate 20 Pro proves. The phone has three cameras on the back, a fast processor and some features that Huawei hopes will be enough to convince Indian buyers.

Camera: The Mate 20 Pro can rival any of the top phone cameras. Like the Google Pixel 3 or the iPhone XS, the phone depends on machine learning (artificial intelligence) software to take good photos and is easily one of the best in the market. Its software tries to automatically detect scenes when you’re shooting.

So, if you point the camera on your laptop’s keyboard, you will see it go into the “Super Macro” mode, which helps in close-up shots. The feature is dependable usually, though it can occasionally border on the ridiculous too. What matters though is that the final image is almost always excellent. Unless compared side-by-side, it’s hard to tell the difference between photos clicked by a Mate 20 Pro and a Pixel 3. Google’s phone is better and more dependable but the Mate 20 Pro is a worthy competitor.

Design: For many, the slight difference in camera could be overcome by the fact that the Mate 20 Pro has a more pleasing design. It is similar to Samsung’s flagships with a screen that’s curved on both sides, a glass back, tall and narrow form factor (that is easier to hold but retains the large screen) and striking colours.

Performance: The Mate 20 Pro is also one of the fastest Android phones in today’s market. Huawei’s Kirin 980 chipset is built on a 7nm manufacturing process, which makes it more efficient than the Snapdragon 845. The phone also has 6GB RAM and together with the processor, this will allow it to retain its speed for longer .

Software: The phone’s real weakness is in Huawei’s EMUI (formerly known as Emotion UI) software. It takes some getting used to and has preloaded apps that you’ll never use. Moreover, the in-display fingerprint sensor is slow and often misses your fingerprint.

Verdict: The Mate 20 Pro is worth considering. Once you get used to Huawei’s software, you will enjoy this phone and it can rival any flagship phone from any top manufacturer.