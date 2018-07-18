Nokia X5 launched in China, India launch date yet to be revealed; price, specifications

X5 comes in three colour variants, namely Night Black, Baltic Sea Blue and Glacier White. Photo: HMD Global

After days of speculation and delay, HMD Global announced the Nokia X5 smartphone in China on Wednesday.

The phone features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a notch and an 84% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor and is available in two variants – 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also supports storage expansion up to 256GB with a MicroSD card. The X5 is fuelled by a 3,060mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo 8.1. It comes in three colour variants, namely Night Black, Baltic Sea Blue and Glacier White.

On the photography front, it has a 15MP + 5MP dual primary camera setup with support for AI imagery and facial recognition along with an 8MP secondary camera for clicking selfies.

Talking about the design, it has a full glass body, with a metal railing sandwiched between the front and back glass panels. The phone weighs around 160 gm.

Connectivity options include a dual SIM slot with support for 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, USB Type C and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will sell for 999 yuan (approximately Rs10,200) for the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant and 1,399 yuan for the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM variant.

The phone has only been launched in China as of now, and HMD global has not announced any plans for a global release. The phone is placed in the ever-expanding budget segment and is expected to take on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Moto G6, Honor 7C and Realme 1.