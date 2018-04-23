The sixth-generation Apple iPad has almost everything users need

The new iPad now supports the Apple Pencil.

Apple’s fifth-generation iPad, released last year, was a clear statement that even an entry-level model into the iPad range did not need to compromise on design, build quality, performance or user experience. That hasn’t changed with the new sixth-generation iPad.

Prices start at Rs28,000, like they did thus far for the fifth generation, which means it continues to be the lowest-priced iPad in a range that also includes the more expensive iPad Pro options and the iPad Mini.

Though Apple hasn’t increased screen size or resolution, it is still one of the most accurate displays on any computing device.

Like its earlier edition, the sixth generation too has no rivals. The new iPad is just as premium to look at and just as intuitive to use. Your colour choices remain silver, space grey, and gold.

The one big change is that Apple has extended Pencil capabilities to devices other than the iPad Pro range. You will now be able to use the Pencil stylus on this 9.7-inch retina display, to instantly annotate PDF documents, photos and screenshots, jot down notes and create diagrams to get your point across better at a meeting, even sketch, draw and colour. To make the Pencil more usable, Apple has updated its iWork suite of apps (Pages, Keynote, Numbers) as well as iOS 11’s built-in Notes app. The best part is that Pencil features on the 2018 iPad are not limited or restricted—you get the same gamut of options as you would on the iPad Pro.

Some features, of course, do remain exclusive to the iPad Pro range, such as True Tone colour management. And while iPad Pro devices are available in the 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage variants, the iPad only has the 32 GB and 128 GB options.

Power users, though, may miss features such as connectors for the Smart Keyboard. If you need to type regularly, you have to rely on a third-party Bluetooth keyboard to get work done.

On the plus side, the new A10 Fusion processor is extremely powerful and runs apps smoothly (the previous generation runs the A9 processor). The new iPad works comfortably for any kind of use, be it travel computing, office work, editing 4K videos, or post-work pastimes such as gaming or watching your favourite TV shows on the commute home. You could, for instance, simultaneously work on a 4K video, edit or fix a presentation, while on a FaceTime video call with a colleague.

Battery life remains as strong a point as ever. You can get 10 hours, or even more, on every charge cycle. That is, again, better than any computing device at the same price.

With its updated power package, the iPad is now ready for the Augmented Reality (AR) experience too. Apps designed for AR, such as Froggipedia and Boulevard AR, run very smoothly.

What are your alternatives at the Rs30,000-40,000 price point? None. No Windows laptop, Windows convertible or Android tablet comes close to this level of performance. The sixth-generation iPad, then, is competing with its own siblings—and it’s closer to iPad Pro devices in terms of performance as well as Pencil capabilities.

For most people, in fact, this iPad is all they would need to run apps and complete workplace tasks.