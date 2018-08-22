Xiaomi POCO F1 launched in India at Rs 20,999: Price, offers, specifications

Xiaomi POCO F1 will be available on sale from August 29. Offers on the phone include Rs 1,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank Card users and Rs 8,000 benefits and 6TB of high speed data by Reliance Jio.

New Delhi: Following an entire month of leaks and rumours, Xiaomi’s latest sub-brand’s latest smartphone, the POCO F1, has finally been unveiled in India. The POCO F1 is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 64GB model with 6GB RAM. Many consider this to be Xiaomi’s serious attempt to capture the premium smartphone market and the specifications live up to that expectation. POCO has constantly focused on “speed” on all of its teasers of the POCO F1 and the smartphone has some neat tricks to achieve that claim.

POCO F1: Price and offers

The Xiaomi POCO F1 is priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB ROM version, Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM version, Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant and Rs 29,999 for the Armour edition. The phone will be available on sale from August 29 at 12 pm. The offers on the phone include Rs 1,000 instant discount for HDFC Bank Card users and Rs 8,000 instant benefits and 6TB of high speed data by Jio.

POCO F1: Specifications

The phone is lit up by a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display on the front with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The back of the phone is made out of hard-coated polycarbonate that’s is soft to touch and provides a better grip.

Powering POCO F1 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU, which the company claims to be 30% faster than Samsung’s Exynos 9810 processor. It comes with 6GB and 8GB of RAM, depending on the variant you choose. Storage options include 64GB and 256GB of internal storage with expandability up to 512GB via an MicroSD card.

A neat trick about Xiaomi POCO F1 is that it uses Liquid Cooling technology to keep its processor temperatures low. This is especially important for games that really push the CPU and GPU units to the fullest. POCO claims this technology provides 300% better SoC cooling.

The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0. POCO claims that the phone will provide 8 hours of battery life while gaming and nearly 31 hours of talktime.

Xiaomi POCO F1 runs Android Oreo 8.1 with “MIUI for POCO” custom skin, which is basically Xiaomi’s UI that is tweaked a little bit for better categorisation of apps and customizability. The phone will receive the Android P update in the last quarter of this year.

Connectivity options on the phone include “4G+” (provides 275% more data throughput), WiFi, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and A/GPS.

On the photography front, the phone sports an AI-enabled dual rear camera setup with a primary 12MP Sony sensor while the secondary sensor is a 5MP Samsung sensor. It comes with dual pixel auto-focus system that provides 12 million focus points and faster focusing. On the front is a 20MP sensor for taking selfies with 10 AI modes. It also comes with an infrared camera and flood illuminator for face unlocking, similar to the one on Oppo Find X.

Xiaomi POCO F1 comes in three colour variants, namely Graphite Black, Steel Blue and Rosso Red and another special edition called the Armour Edition that is made out of Kevlar for added durability.