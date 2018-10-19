Instagram features you may have missed

Instagram has added an emoji shortcut bar so users can react quickly to a post instead of browsing through emoji options in the keyboard app.

New Delhi: Facebook-owned photo sharing platform Instagram, with more than 1 billion monthly active users as of June 2018 as per Statsita, is one of the most frequently updated social media platforms. Many of the features often go unnoticed, especially those that are bundled with the existing set of features. Consider the Shopping in Stories feature that allows brands to add price and description stickers to every product showcased in their stories. In case users want to learn more about any product, they can tap on specific stickers. Another feature called Nametag has made finding friends on the platform easier. It does away with the need to type user names and then browse through the multiple namesakes to find a profile. Now, users can follow a person quickly by scanning their Nametag, a QR code-like customisable identification card. Nametags are unique to every user and can be generated by anyone.

Shopping is now a standalone channel on Instagram. One can access it in the search section at the top of the page and see posts by their favourite brands. While Instagram is primarily used to share photos and stories, it gives the option to chat via the direct message feature. Users can also make their Instagram chats more fun by sending GIF stickers, available in the GIF (Graphics Interchange Format) tab with every message thread.

