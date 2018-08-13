Xiaomi’s POCO F1 launch confirmed on August 22: What should you expect

POCO F1 will be launched in New Delhi on August 22, 2018

Xiaomi’s new sub-brand, POCO, has finally put out a date for the launch of its much awaited smartphone, the POCO F1. POCO India revealed on Twitter that the Poco F1 will be launched on August 22 in New Delhi. POCO India’s Twitter page was formed only last week and it has been teasing the launch ever since. It even held a contest in which participants had to guess the meaning of “POCO”.

Catchy name in all-caps, what’s it about?

Xiaomi’s shiny new sub-brand has been in the rumour mills for quite a while now. It was spotted by XDA developers in July, when a mysterious new phone brand called POCOPHONE appeared on the US Federal Communications Commision’s website. According to XDA, the smartphone is expected to run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM, with storage options of 64GB and 128GB. It will feature a 5.99-inch notched 2160x1080 display.

It is also expected to boast a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera setup with dual pixel autofocus system and a 20MP sensor on the front. It will also come with an infrared camera and illuminator for face unlocking, similar to the one on Oppo Find X.

This is considered being Xiaomi’s serious attempt at cracking the premium smartphone segment, as it currently dominates the budget smartphone segment. It is aimed at the European and Indian markets and the prices of the POCO F1 are rumoured to be €420 or about Rs 34,000 for the 6GB variant and €460 or about Rs 36,600 for the 128GB variant.