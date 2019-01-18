Seven smart gadgets to make life easier, safer and better for senior citizens

Perhaps one of the cheapest home security cameras you can buy today, the Mi Home Security Camera has wide coverage and records in 1080p.

Gadgets and new technologies can often be daunting for senior citizens. However, there’s a significant market for such products that range from phones to smart home technology. We have listed a few of these.

Walabot Home

The Walabot Home is a smart home device that monitors people at home, without using regular camera technology. According to the company, the device uses low-power radio wave technology (similar to Wi-Fi) to monitor movements in your home. As a result, the Walabot Home can detect falls, something that will help caregivers take better care of senior citizens. The device also allows two-way calling and can make calls to emergency contacts automatically.

Price: $249

Panasonic Seekit

This nifty little gadget weighs only 5 gram and attaches to anything that you may lose. You can attach it to a bag, a key ring or pretty much anything else that you might misplace. The tracker can be traced remotely from your smartphone, hence letting you find things you may have lost. The Seekit isn’t necessarily a device aimed at senior citizens, but if your parents lose their keys too often, this may be a great gadget for them to use. It has a range of 100 feet and works with both Android and iOS devices. It is water resistant and comes in two variants—the Seekit Edge and Seekit Loop.

Price: ₹ 1,299

Xiaomi Mi home security camera

Perhaps one of the cheapest home security cameras you can buy today, the Mi Home Security Camera has wide coverage and records in 1080p. It lets you monitor your home remotely through the Mi Home app, and if you want to record video, you can add a micro-SD card to the device. You can also talk to people through this.

Price: ₹2,699

Apple Watch Series 4

Why would senior citizens need a smartwatch? The new Apple Watch Series 4 also has a fall detection feature. It can detect if a person has fallen down, and based on the movements after that, it can decide whether to dial emergency services and contacts. Like the Walbot Home, this can be a very useful tool for children and caregivers.

Price: ₹ 43,900

SaReGaMa Carvaan

The Carvaan makes for the perfect gift for your parents. It’s actually just a wireless speaker that has a built-in song library of retro Indian music. The Carvaan also comes in different language variants and has FM/AM functionalities as well. You can connect your phone to it via Bluetooth or AUX cable. The speaker’s retro looks and built-in song library make it the perfect fit for senior citizens in India.

Price: ₹7,390

Smart Speakers

Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home speakers aren’t particularly useful for Indians just yet. However, they can be useful for senior citizens at times. You can control lights and some other devices through voice commands, ask for news, listen to some radio channels and more. They’re just more convenient at times, which senior citizens might enjoy.

Price: Starts at ₹4,499

Universal Remote

If you’ve ever seen your parents struggle between the set-top-box and TV remotes, you can present them with a universal remote. The remotes need to be programmed for different devices, but can handle multiple devices simultaneously, making things less confusing. You can easily buy one from Amazon or your neighbourhood stores.