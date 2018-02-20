Review: Xiaomi Mi TV 4

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 offers 55-inch screen size at an affordable price tag.

Televisions are slimmer than they have ever been. At just 4.9mm, the new Xiaomi Mi TV 4 is even slimmer than smartphones—an Apple iPhone X measures 7.7mm and a Motorola Z2 Force, 6.1mm.

There is a very thin frame around the display, and the finish doesn’t catch dust or fingerprints. But our 46.5-inch-wide table, which easily hosted a 65-inch Sony Bravia A1, the 65-inch LG OLED TV and the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV, was not wide enough for the Mi TV 4. As it turns out, the two-piece design for the table stand attaches close to the right and left edges of the display frame (as you would look at the TV), which means that the feet sit as wide as the TV itself.

Once you do manage to find a table wide enough, you will be able to enjoy a smart feature called PatchWall. Unlike other smart TVs that put apps first, the Mi TV 4’s PatchWall puts content first, via curation that understands your preferences. When you switch on the TV, what you see are rows of movies and TV shows from services such as Hungama, Sony Liv and more, though Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are missing—most of the content is free at the moment. PatchWall also gathers information from the set-top box (STB) of your cable or direct-to-home (DTH) provider, putting your favourite channels and programmes on the home screen.

The 55-inch 4K HDR panel does well with brightness, vivid colours and black levels. If you struggle to get accurate colours initially, that will be because the backlight level is too high—reduce this to 3 or 4 (the max setting is 100) and the colours will start looking much better. The viewing angles are great, and reflections don’t really spoil the viewing experience. The crispness of the visuals, be it for full HD content or 4K streaming, is impressive. However, it is hard to ignore a slight stutter in fast-moving visuals, be it while viewing sport or movies.

A really slick feature is the remote, which can control set-top boxes and manage the volume from attached soundbars or home theatre systems, reducing the clutter of remotes on your coffee table. The built-in speakers do well in terms of clarity, even at high volumes, but bass isn’t the most powerful.

It is hard to argue with the value that the Mi TV 4 offers, for this large screen size, at such an affordable price tag.

Specs:

55-inch display

Universal remote

4K, HDR10 support

Price: Rs39,999