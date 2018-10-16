Huawei Mate 20 Pro launch today: Expected price, specifications

Huawei Mate 10. Image only for representative purposes. Photo: Huawei

Chinese electronics major Huawei is set to launch the Mate 20 series of smartphones today at an event in London. Three phones are expected to be launched today at the Huawei event—the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro and the Mate 20 X. While the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro are premium smartphones, the Mate 20 X will be aimed at gamers.

Huawei Mate 20: Expected price

The Mate 20 is expected to be priced well over the Rs 65,000 spot while the Mate 20 Pro might cross the Rs 90,000 barrier. The Mate 20 X is still a mysterious entity and more light will be shed on it at the event. It is yet to be seen when the phones will make their way to India.

Huawei Mate 20: Expected specifications

The Huawei Mate 20 will sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2244x1080. It will be powered by Huawei’s in-house octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Kirin 980 is the world’s first chipset made on a 7nm process equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. Accompanying the prcessor 4GB RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone will run Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI running atop.

The Mate 20 Pro, on the other hand, might sport a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 3120x1440. It will be powered by the same Kirin 980 SoC, but with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone will also come with a “Nano Memory Card” which has a size similar to a NanoSIM card and enables expansion to up to 256GB.

Both phones are expected to have three cameras at the back consisting of a 40MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and pixel binning, a 20MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and finally a ultra wide-angle camera with an 8MP sensor. The front of the phone might come with a 24MP selfie camera. This will also be equipped with a Vertical Surface Emitting Laser (VSEL) which allows 3D facial recognition.

Huwei Mate 20: Live stream

You can catch the live stream of the Huawei Mate 20 launch event from London by hitting play on the embedded video below. Alternatively, you can visit Huawei’s official YouTube and Facebook handles and view the live stream from there. The event commences at 6.30 pm IST.