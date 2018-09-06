Vivo V11 launch today: Expected price, specifications
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch another smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but this time it’s expected to be India’s cheapest smartphone to have one. Named the Vivo V11 Pro, it will be unveiled at a launch event in Mumbai on September 6.
Vivo V11: Expected price
The Vivo V11 Pro is expected to be priced in the Rs 20,000-30,000 bracket in India. More pricing details will be reveal at the launch.
Vivo V11 Pro: Expected specifications
According to the trailers, teasers and press renders, the Vivo V11 Pro is expected to have a 6.41-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Halo FullView display. The ‘Halo’ is basically the same ‘waterdrop notch’ that’s present on the Oppo F9 Pro. The phone is also expected to be powered by the AI-enabled Qualcomm 660 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage with MicroSD card expandability up to 256GB.
The Vivo V11 Pro is also expected to boast an AI-enabled dual rear camera setup on the back with 12MP primary sensor and 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera on the phone is expected to have an AI enabled 25MP sensor.
The phone will also have face unlocking, apart from the in-display fingerprint scanner. It will be powered by a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging.
Vivo V11 Pro: Live stream
The Vivo V11 Pro will kick off at 12PM today. You can follow the live stream of the event at the Vivo India website and their YouTube and Facebook handles.
This phone will be an addition to Vivo’s line-up of phones with high screen-to-body ratio and in-display fingerprint readers, like the Vivo Nex and Vivo X21. This will be Vivo’s smallest notch on any of its smartphones (after having it completely eliminated on the Vivo Nex).
