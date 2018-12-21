Jio Money allows metro card recharge, traffic challan and toll payments

The traffic challan payment is also restricted to Mumbai, Vijaywada and Telangana and more cities would be added soon.

The Jio Money app recently received an update that allows it to recharge metro cards and pay traffic challans. It also allows payment of road tolls in select cities. The new update (v 3.17.9466) is exclusive to iPhone users and is available on the App Store.

Jio also claims the app has received a bump up in security as it allows “binding your device with your JioMoney account.” This basically means before users are able to start using the wallet service, they will be required to open a Jio Money account which requires personal details of the user along with ID proof. Eligible IDs include driving licence number, PAN Card, passport number, voter ID, and NREGA proof

For now, the Jio Money app will be able be to recharge existing metro travel cards only in Mumbai and Hyderabad, but Jio might also add more cities shortly.

You can check out the aforementioned services by going to the Pay Bills and Services tab in the Travel section of the Jio Money app.

Jio Money had previously introduced a feature that allows Mumbai and Bengaluru users to pay their toll by recharging MEP and Nice E-Pay toll services.