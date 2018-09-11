Redmi 6 Pro first flash sale today: Prices, offers, specs

The prices of the Redmi 6 Pro’s variants are not introductory in nature, unlike the Redmi 6 and 6A.

The frontrunner of the Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 trio launched last week, the Redmi 6 pro, will go on sale for the first time today. Yesterday, the Redmi 6 and 6A had been put on their first sales by Xiaomi. The Redmi 6 Pro has been priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage version and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version.

Redmi 6 Pro: Offers

HDFC is providing a discount of Rs 500 during the first sale of Redmi 6 Pro with debit and credit cards on both its variants.

Xiaomi, during the launch event, declared that the prices of Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are introductory in nature due and might change due to the depreciation of Rupee against the dollar. However, this doesn’t hold true for the Redmi 6 Pro and the price of the two variants of notched smartphone are not introductory in nature.

If you are planning to buy the smartphone, our first impressions of the Redmi 6 Pro might help you out.

Redmi 6 Pro: Specifications:

The Redmi 6 Pro is a rebranded version of the Mi A2 Lite launched in Spain in July, but without the Android One platform. It features a 5.84-inch LCD display with a notch and a resolution of 2280x1080. It is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to feature a notch. The Redmi 6 Pro is powered by previous-gen octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. It comes in two storage variants of 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, like the Redmi 6. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 9 running atop and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

In the photography department, the Redmi 6 Pro hosts a 12 MP+5MP dual rear camera with an aperture of f/2.2 while on front it comes with a 5MP shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 and Micro USB port.