Tesla’s wireless charger for smartphones launched, sold out within a day

Electric carmaker Tesla recently launched a portable wireless charger for iPhones and Android phones. The wireless charger made its way to a listing on Tesla’s website in the ‘Lifestyle’ section for nearly a day, before it was removed after being sold out. Spotted by 9to5Mac and Canadian YouTuber JerryRigEverything, Tesla’s wireless charger comes with a similar build and design used on Powerwall. The wireless charger has been priced at $65 (about Rs 4,600).

Tesla’s wireless charger comes with two rubber protrusions that keep a smartphone from touching its surface in order to avoid scratches. It is compatible with smartphones that have a Qi certification for wireless charging.

It comes with a battery capacity of 6,000mAh, which means it is a truly “wireless” charger, unlike others that require to be plugged in a wall socket. It has a power output of 5W for wireless charging and 7.5W for wired charging.

The body of the charger bears two ports – A USB Type-C port and USB Type-A port. It also comes with a built-in USB Type-C cable for wired charging of smartphones.

The charger is available in two colour options of black and white.

This is not the first portable charging product from Tesla, however. The Tesla PowerBank was launched by the electric car maker last year. Priced at $45 (about Rs 3,200), the portable charger had a capacity of 3,350mAh and had power cords on either sides – A lightning port for charging Apple products and a USB port for charging Android devices. The PowerBank was available in single black colour with red accents.