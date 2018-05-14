Amazon and Flipkart sales: It’s time to spend on your next smartphone

E-commerce companies Flipkart.com and Amazon.in are back with another round of sales at the same time. Both Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days Sale and Amazon’s Summer Sale will last four days (13-16 May). There are some interesting deals on smartphones, particularly on Flipkart. If you are planning on buying a new smartphone, and don’t have the time to go through all the deals, here are the best options you can consider along with the details on how much you can save on them.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Rs54,999 (earlier Rs73,000)

Flipkart.com

If you have been eyeing Google’s big screen Pixel 2 XL but holding back due to the hefty price tag, now is the time. There is a discount of Rs18,000 along with an additional cashback offer of Rs10,000 on HDFC cards, bringing down the price to Rs44,000. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs15,000 as well. The Pixel 2 XL is notable for its 6-inch (2,880x1,440p) screen, powerful innards (Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor+4GB RAM) and camera performance. It runs Android 8.1 and will receive every Google update on time for three years. It is also eligible for the recently released Android P beta.

Apple iPhone 8

Rs57,999 (earlier Rs64,000)

Amazon.in

The 64GB variant of the Apple iPhone 8 is available at a discount of Rs6,000. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs22,155 on older smartphones. The deal is valid on only on the silver and gold colour variants. The iPhone 8 has a 4.7-inch screen with resolution of 1,334x750p and is powered by the same Bionic A11 hexa-core chipset which drives its bigger siblings the iPhone 8 Plus and the more premium iPhone X. The iPhone is a single camera smartphone, with a compact form factor and glass back finish which supports wireless charging.

LG V30+

Rs39,990 (earlier Rs44,990)

Amazon.in

The recently released thin bezel smartphone by LG is selling at a discount of Rs5,000. LG is also offering a free LG Tone headphone with Rs9,000 with it. Buyers can save up to Rs11,105 more through the exchange offer. The V30+ has a 6-inch pOLED screen with 2,880x1,440p resolution. It is water proof up to 1.5 metres, looks compact and weighs just 158g. The interiors include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and the HiFi audio DAC for high quality audio. The dual camera setup includes a 16-megapixel camera with aperture of f/1.6 and a 12-megapixel camera with a 120 degree wide angle lens.

Moto Z2 Force

Rs29,999 (earlier Rs34,999)

Flipkart.com

Lenovo’s flagship smartphone the Moto Z2 Force is available at a discount of Rs5,000. But that is not the only deal on it. There is a 10% instant discount on HDFC debit/credit cards and an exchange offer worth up to Rs15,000. The Moto Z2 Force is a modular smartphone and supports the various Moto mods which can be snapped on the back to enhance its features. It’s notable for what Lenovo calls a shatter-proof 5.5-inch screen. It’s powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM while the screen has a resolution of 2,560x1,440p.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Rs27,999 (earlier Rs32,999)

Flipkart.com

If you are looking for a truly bezel less Android phone, there is Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. It is available at a discount of Rs5,000. The additional deals include the 10% instant discount on HDFC cards and an exchange offer worth up to Rs17,000. The Mi Mix 2 has a 6-inch (2,160x1,080p) screen with practically no bezels on three sides of the screen. It has a premium listing ceramic top on the back panel, while the innards include the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor and 6GB RAM. It offers 128GB storage and runs the feature packed MIUI 9.

Asus ZenFone Zoom S

Rs15,999 (earlier Rs26,999)

Flipkart.com

Asus’ mid segment smartphone the ZenFone Zoom S known for a powerful set of dual cameras is selling at a discount of Rs11,000. The 10% instant discount on HDFC cards is valid on this too while on exchanging older smartphones users can save up to Rs15,000 more. One of the 12-megapixel cameras is powered by Sony IMX 362 sensor and has aperture of f/1.7 is for capturing detail while the second camera offers 2.3x optical zoom. The smartphone runs has a 5.5-inch (1,920x1,080p) screen with Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 5,000mAh battery.