Up to Rs 4,000 off on POCO F1 on Flipkart Big Diwali sale; top variant sells for Rs 25,200 with SBI discount

The most affordable of all flagships in the market, the POCO F1, is now even more affordable on the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. You can buy the POCO F1 at a discounted rate from the sale right away, or until 5 November, when the sale ends.

Xiaomi is offering discounts up to Rs 3,000 on the POCO F1, bringing the price of the 6GB/64GB variant to Rs 18,900, while the top-of-the-line variant with a kevlar coated back is selling for Rs 27,999. Customers can also go for SBI Bank’s instant 10% discount to bring the effective price even lower.

Here’s the complete discounted price list of all POCO F1 variants on sale:

POCO F1 (6GB/64GB):

Original Price: Rs 21,999

Discounted price: Rs 20,999

SBI discount: Rs 2,099

POCO F1 (6GB/128GB):

Original Price: Rs 24,999

Discounted price: Rs 21,999

SBI discount: Rs 2,499

Poco F1 (8GB/256GB):

Original Price: Rs 30,999

Discounted price: Rs 27,999

SBI discount: Rs 2,799

As we have mentioned in earlier articles, the POCO F1 was the cheapest smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, with its lowest variant selling for an effective price of Rs 19,900 (with the HDFC Bank discount).

The POCO F1 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246x1080. The POCO F1 skips the glass back design for a more functional soft touch back. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a LiquidCooling technology that claims to keep CPU temperatures low even during intense gaming sessions. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The POCO F1 also features a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and on the front is a 20MP front-facing sensor.

Here’s our review of the POCO F1.