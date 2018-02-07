Samsung ISOCELL Dual could be the magic that cameras in affordable phones need

Samsung will club the depth of field algorithm with the 13-megapixel-plus-5-megapixel sensors and the low-light algorithm with two 8-megapixel sensors.

Samsung has announced a dual camera solution, which includes both camera hardware and sensor-optimised software algorithms, to encourage the adoption of dual cameras in more affordable smartphones.

Integrating good quality dual cameras in budget smartphones is a time-consuming process which involves several stages of software and sensor optimisation. This is where their new ISOCELL Dual technology can help phonemakers, as it offers two image sensors and an integrated software algorithm which supports depth adjustment and low-light shots.

Samsung will club the depth of field algorithm with the 13-megapixel-plus-5-megapixel sensors and the low-light algorithm with two 8-megapixel sensors. This means smartphones with the first set of sensors will allow users to capture images in bokeh and portrait modes. The second set will deliver better low-light shots.

The ISOCELL Dual is part of Samsung’s family of new sensors based on their proprietary ISOCELL technology, which works by isolating every individual pixel with a physical wall. This minimises colour crosstalk among pixels, resulting in more accurate colours. This means colours in shots captured with the new image sensor will look more realistic.

The other sensors in the family include ISOCELL Bright (combines four pixels into one big pixel and can record multiple exposure to deliver highly detailed shots), ISOCELL Fast (can record Full HD videos at 480fps) and ISOCELL Slim (offers a 24-megapixel sensor with a 0.9 micron pixel size). However, they are likely to be used in mid-range and high-end smartphones.

Adoption of dual cameras is no longer limited to high-end smartphones. Xiaomi’s MiA1 (Rs13,999), Honor 7x (Rs12,999) and Moto G5s Plus (Rs14,999) are some of the budget smartphones with dual camera sensors offering features such as depth adjustment, optical zoom, low light and wide field of view. ISOCELL Dual can help drive the adoption of dual cameras in affordable smartphones as phonemakers won’t have to spend time on optimising the software algorithm anymore.

Dual camera setup doesn’t always result in better picture quality, but can certainly enhance the camera options for users. Its adoption will also depend on the quality of the sensors and the effectiveness of the software algorithm.

Further announcement on phonemakers interested in the technology can be expected at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (26 February-1 March).