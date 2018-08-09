Flipkart’s Big Freedom Sale: Good time to try Android Pie on Pixel 2

The sale will start with a rush hour that will feature ‘revolutionary deals’ between 12 am to 2 am on August 10.

Flipkart is ready to commence ‘The Big Freedom Sale’ that will go on for 72 hours between August 10 and August 12. Most offers haven’t been revealed yet, but Flipkart has announced on its landing page that it will hold offers like The Freedom Hour, blockbuster deals, price crash offers and hourly deals during the sale period. This will be Flipkart’s answer to Amazon India’s Freedom Sale that kicks off today and will run till August 12. Citibank users can avail a cashback of up to 10% during the sale.

Decoding the jargon

The sale will start with a rush hour that will feature ‘revolutionary deals’ between 12 am to 2 am on August 10. Hourly deals will also be held during the entirety of the 72-hour period like the Lightning deals that were seen during Amazon India’s sales. The ‘Freedom Countdown’ will see 31 minutes of price drops on products across categories between 7:47pm and 8:18pm on all three days of the sale.

What’s on offer?

Smartphones from Honor, Xiaomi, Asus, Google, Samsung, Motorola and Vivo will see price cuts during the sale. There’s a mention of ‘extra special exchange offers’ on iPhones, but Flipkart hasn’t revealed more details on that.

Google Pixel 2: Flipkart is providing a flat discount of Rs 11,001 along with a guaranteed buyback value of up to Rs 31,000 on the 64GB storage variant of Google Pixel 2. The buyback value is applicable for 6-8 months, so if exchange your Pixel 2 with another phone within that period, the net cost of its ownership will come down to Rs 10,999.

Honor 7A: The 3GB/32GB version of Honor 7A will be available at Rs 7,999, a price cut of nearly Rs 1,000. The Honor 7A features a 5.7 FullView display, Snapdragon 430 processor and dual rear camera with 13MP+2MP sensors.

Redmi Note 5 Pro: Flipkart is providing an additional exchange value of Rs 1,000 atop the existing exchange value of your device (set by Flipkart) on purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro. This basically means there’ll be an additional Rs 1,000 discount on the existing exchange value of Rs 4,000 on Redmii Note 4, if you wish to exchange it with the Note 5 Pro. For more information on exchange values, click here.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1: There will be a Rs 500 discount on the 3GB RAM/32GB ROM variant of the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, besides an exchange offer. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, Snapdragon 660 SoC and 13MP+5MP dual rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: There’s mention of Samsung Galaxy’s ‘Unpacked’, the event at which the Galaxy Note 9 will be launched tonight, which hints at availability pre-ordering of the flagship smartphone. Flipkart hasn’t revealed further information on this though.

Samsung budget phones: Flipkart is offering Samsung Galaxy On Nxt at Rs 10,900, Galaxy J3 Pro at Rs 6,490 and Galaxy On Max at Rs 11,900.

Moto G6 Play: The 3GB RAM/32GB ROM version of the Moto G6 Play will be available at Rs 11,999 with an additional Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

Oppo A83 and Vivo V9 Youth: The 2018 variant of Oppo A83 will start at Rs 13,990 with an addition Rs 5,000 off on exchange while the 4GB RAM variant of the Vivo V9 Youth will sell at Rs 16,990 with an Rs 4,000 on exchange.

How to be prepared?

The e-commerce site recommends you to add your favourite products to the wishlist, saving your credit and debit card details to your account and filling in your delivery address before you dive into the Freedom Sale.