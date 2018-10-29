One Plus 6T: From Jio’s Rs 5,400 instant cashback to no headphone jack, here’s what you need to know

The OnePlus 6T is expected to be an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus. It will feature the same octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of RAM. Photo for representative purpose only.

Nearly six months after launching the OnePlus 6, the Chinese smartphone maker is set to globally launch the “improved” version of the OnePlus 6T tonight. The unveiling will take place in New York City at 11 am EDT or 8.30 pm IST. The Indian launch, which will determine the price of the OnePlus 6T here, will take place on 30 October in New Delhi.

OnePlus recently sailed through troubled waters, when Apple decided to keep the launch of the new iPad and Macs on the very same day of the OnePlus 6T unveiling. OnePlus said it “cannot afford to let one of the most important products in our history be affected by another great product launch,” and so it moved the unveiling a day before.

The OnePlus 6T is expected to be an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus. It will feature the same octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor with 8GB of RAM. Some rumours do suggest that it might ship with a 512GB variant as well, but let’s not get too excited about that.

It is however confirmed that the OnePlus 6T will come with a teardrop notch, which will help in achieving a better screen-to-body ratio as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will also come with the same glass sandwich design.

OnePlus earlier revealed that the headphone jack will receive the axe this time. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that “the most difficult task in the day-to-day is… finding a balance in what’s ultimately going to be part of the end product and what has to be said ‘No’ to.”

We can also expect Type-C bullets, which may be a step up from the Bullets V2 in terms of sound quality, thanks to the built-in high-end professional digital-to-analog converter by Ciruss Logic.

OnePlus will also be introducing a few software changes in the OnePlus 6T. In an interview posted on the OnePlus forums, Szymon Kopec, product manager at OnePlus revealed that new gesture based navigation, digital well-being and camera tweaks are on their way.

OnePlus is well aware of the fact that its phones sell very well online, but it still needs to get a grip over the offline retail market to truly get all bases covered. In an attempt to fix that, OnePlus announced its partnership with Reliance Digital to boost offline sales.

Reliance Jio has also tied up with OnePlus to give customers an instant cashback of Rs 5,400. It can be availed by both, new and existing Jio users, on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299. Those availing the offer will get the cash back in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in the MyJio app. Customers can redeem these vouchers on subsequent recharges of Rs 299 thereby availing the benefits of the plan at an effective price of Rs 149 only. The plan will entitle them to 3GB 4G data per day for a period of 28 days with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio’s premium applications. Effectively, the offer will bring a total of 3TB of 4G data to the users over 36 recharges.

Going by the extra features that OnePlus will introduce in the OnePlus 6T, it might be safe to assume that it might cost anywhere between Rs 35,000 to Rs 43,000.

You can watch the live stream of the OnePlus 6T’s New York launch by going to the company’s YouTube and Twitter handles. You can also watch it in the embedded link below.