Amazon Great Indian sale commences 20 January: Offers, discounts on smartphones, headphones

The sale will see price cuts on smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Apple and 10.or.

2019’s first major ecommerce sale in India is all set to kick off soon. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will go live on 20 January and just like its previous iterations, it will offer discounts on products ranging on a host of products from smartphones to everyday goods.

Amazon Prime members will get 12-hour early access to the best deals, starting 12 noon on January 19.

The sale will see price cuts on smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Apple and 10.or. Consumers can also avail up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops, up to 60% discounts on external hard drives. Price cuts of up to Rs 35,000 on refrigerators would be available during the sale while TVs will receive maximum discounts of Rs 40,000 on certain models. Air conditioners will receive up to Rs 25,000 off.

Customers will also receive up to Rs 3,000 off on Amazon Devices including Amazon Echo, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.

Amazon will offer 10% instant discount on purchase with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. There are also no-cost EMI options on Debit and Credit cards. Bajaj Finserv EMI card owners will receive special exchange benefits on purchase of smartphones, TVs, ACs and other categories.

First-time shoppers will also get free deliveries.

Amazon hasn’t announced any deals on specific smartphones, but we can expect more details to arrive soon.