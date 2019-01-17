Flipkart Republic Days vs Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top deals on smartphones

The OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2 and Realme U1 are some smartphones that be on offer during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Amazon is geared up to kick off 2019’s first major e-commerce sale in India. The Amazon Great Indian Sale will go live on 20 January and just like its previous iterations, it will offer discounts on products ranging on a host of products from smartphones to everyday goods. The sale will end on 22 January.

Amazon Prime members will get 12-hour early access to the best deals, starting 12 noon on January 19.

The sale will see price cuts on smartphones from OnePlus, Honor, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, Apple and 10.or. Consumers can also avail up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops, up to 60% discounts on external hard drives. Price cuts of up to Rs 35,000 on refrigerators would be available during the sale while TVs will receive maximum discounts of Rs 40,000 on certain models. Air conditioners will receive up to Rs 25,000 off.

The OnePlus 6T, Redmi Y2 and Realme U1 are some smartphones that be on offer during the course of the sale.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s rival e-commerce website Flipkart will also host the Flipkart Republic Days sale between 20 January and 22 January. Flipkart will be selling both affordable and flagship smartphones with massive discounts and will also be offering up to 70% buyback value and mobile protection for only Rs 70. Just like Amazon, Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale on 19 January.

Realme 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S8, Oppo F9, Poco F1 and Motorola One Power are some of the devices that would be on offer during the Flipkart Republic Days sale.

Amazon will offer a 10% instant discount on purchase with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards. There are also no-cost EMI options on Debit and Credit cards. Flipkart, on the other hand, has tied up with SBI to offer a 10% instant discount to consumers shopping with SBI credit cards.