Reliance Jio to use Hughes satellite to provide 4G services in rural areas

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will use Hughes satellite for providing 4G services in some parts of rural and remote areas. The Mukesh Ambani-led company will connect more than 400 sites in remote and rural locations for the services, a Hughes official said.

“After an extensive evaluation of the satellite technology on the market, we felt strongly that the Hughes Jupiter System, with its high-throughput terminals and future-proof multi-service capabilities, provided the ideal performance and efficiency for supporting connectivity to our 4G/LTE sites,” said Reliance Jio group president Jyotindra Thacker.

Hughes Communications president Partho Banerjee said satellites provide the ideal technology for extending 4G service to remote and rural communities beyond the reach of terrestrial network. Under the agreement with Reliance Jio, Hughes India will provide a managed service to include network planning, implementation, operation and maintenance.