Smart speakers aren’t ready to take over your home, yet

Vinay Ram, a 30-year-old product manager, bought his Echo Dot (Rs4,499, Amazon.in) as soon as it was launched in India in November. “I’d seen an Echo a year ago when Alexa could only understand the American English accent, but mine is very responsive to Indian accents, switching seamlessly from Odia, Malayalam and north Indian English accents,” he says.

Ram who works for a Bengaluru-based smart-home automation company, Silvan, has set up the TV set-top box with Alexa and now asks the device to change the channels for him. Alexa also controls the air conditioner and room temperature and is automated to switch off all lights if the device hears “Good Night”. Ram’s wife, Sapna who works from home, plays interactive games like Hangman with the smart speaker, and streams music from Saavn. Together, they give Alexa up to 50 commands in a day. Though he loves it, Ram reluctantly admits, “It’s a luxury rather than a necessity.”

According to data released in January by Amazon, Alexa smart speakers now offer integration with more than 12,000 skills tailor-made for Indians using its digital voice assistants, including the ability to play devotional songs, interactive games, services like Housejoy, Zomato, music apps like Saavn and informational apps like ESPNcricinfo—all of them free, without any subscriptions.

Like Ram, Bengaluru-based retired architect Updesh Kaur and her husband, both 70, bought an Echo Plus (Rs14,999, Amazon.in) in January during a sale on Amazon, even though they didn’t really need it. Updesh Kaur loves the Plus’ responsiveness, and found it easy to install. “A week ago, when people came over for dinner, we decided to listen to some Indian music and Alexa just played it for us,” she says. One night, when she couldn’t sleep, she asked Alexa to play soft music all night. “When I woke up in the morning, the device was still playing it,” says Updesh Kaur. There are times, though, when Alexa doesn’t recognize Indian music directors or the names of old Indian movies, much to Updesh Kaur’s disappointment.

The digital voice-assistant market is growing exponentially, with every company aggressively marketing its product. According to research figures released in January by the US’ National Public Media and Edison Research, 16% of Americans own a smart speaker. The last quarter of 2017 saw the launch of Google Home Mini and Home Max and Microsoft’s Invoke (made by Harman Kardon). Apple’s long-awaited HomePod is now available too. All except Amazon are yet to announce plans for India.

However, that did not stop people like Akash Devaraju, the Bengaluru-based founder of a food start-up, from buying Google Home ($99, or Rs6,435 onwards, Store.google.com) three months ago and turning his home into a smarter one. He researched and installed Xiaomi Yeelight ($17.99 onwards, Yeelight.com)—Wi-Fi enabled smart lights—in his bedroom and halls and his Google Home to control them. “I haven’t pressed a switch for months,” he says. His Spotify account now works with the smart speaker. “It’s my Alfred from Batman,” says the 27-year-old. “I don’t need a phone any more. I use Home to call a taxi, set reminders and alarms, ask the best route to my office, figure my daily tasks, even control lights in my hall and bedroom,” he says.

Vinay and Sapna can’t do without their Echo Dot. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

A global survey of 21,000 people conducted by Accenture in October and November found that one-third of Indian respondents wanted to own a digital voice assistant by the end of 2018. The survey also revealed that 66% of the people owning a digital voice assistant used their phones less and spent less time looking at a screen.

That’s one of the reasons photographer Kishore Lala bought a Google Home in September. “My 13-year-old son has cerebral palsy,” says Lala. “Since the smart speaker doesn’t understand his speech if it’s not clear, Kishore has no choice but to improve his pronunciation.” Six months later, not only has his son’s speech improved, everyone in his family of four (spouse, son, and eight-year-old daughter) interacts with Google Home for everything—asking it to play their favourite music, setting alarms, reminders, searching for recipes and following its step-by-step instructions as they cook, voice controlling their television with Chromecast, asking educational questions and even playing games like Sound Safari, where children learn about different animals, and Lucky Trivia, which has many topics you can choose from.“My children especially love that they can simply ask Google Home about their homework queries rather than browse the net,” says the 44-year-old, adding that since it’s a speaker and all queries are logged in, they’re happy to let the children use it as they want.

There are, however, frustrating restrictions for people logging in from India, as the product isn’t yet meant for Indian markets. For example, you can’t have multiple accounts on the same device or make phone calls—both services available in the US.

Sameera Vanekar, co-founder of an Artificial Intelligence start-up, bought the Echo Dot (Rs4,499, Amazon.in) in November. At present, however, she is frustrated with her Alexa experience. “Like Americans, I want to ask Alexa to switch on my rice cooker when I’m back in the night and too tired to get up myself, or to switch off the lights, but I’m clueless where to begin as the ecosystem here just doesn’t support it now and I don’t have time to hack it,” she says. This hasn’t put Vanekar off smart speakers though. She’s already eyeing the newly launched Apple HomePod, which, she hopes, will be more useful in the already established ecosystem of her iTunes account, Apple Watch, iPhone and Mac. “They look nice and futuristic,” she says.

What the smart assistants can do

Apple Siri: Apple’s assistant Siri evolves from the phone to smart speakers, and can be used to control all the smart gadgets in your home, stream music, set reminders, send emails, find routes, get the latest news, and more.

Google Assistant: Everything that the Google Assistant can do over your Android smartphone, it can do sitting in your Google Home speaker. This includes setting reminders, asking for information to help your child’s homework, route directions, checking flight status, and making reservations, to showing photographs via Chromecast on your TV.

Amazon Alexa: Use Amazon’s Alexa companion app (free, iOS, Google Play) or browse online (Alexa.amazon.in) and set up commands in your Alexa. Go to the skills section in the Alexa app browser and click Enable. Use Alexa to perform a series of actions, including telling you what your day looks like.

Microsoft Cortana: Set up Office 365 services and Cortana can manage your schedule, check your calendar, set reminders and even send the route to your next meeting to your phone. You can also play music from apps such as TuneIn and make phone calls through Skype.