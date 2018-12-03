Huawei Mate 20 Pro goes on sale in India on Amazon

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features a 6.39-inch curved OLED QHD+ display with a notch. Photo: Reuters

Huawei’s new premium smartphone Mate 20 Pro is now available for purchase for Amazon Prime users in India. Last week, Huawei had unveiled its premium smartphone ‘Mate 20 Pro’ in India for Rs 69,990. For regular customers Huawei Mate 20 Pro will be available from midnight of December 4, 2018. Huawei Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wide angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. It has a 6.39-inch curved display and 4,200 mAh battery.

Huawei will also kick start its offline presence with Croma for the Mate 20 Pro. The Mate 20 Pro will be available across Croma stores in key metro cities starting December 10, 2018.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro comes with several interesting features and specifications, including the company’s Kirin 980 processor based on a 7nm process and the radially placed triple camera setup at the back. One key feature of the Mate 20 Pro, which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and expandable up to 256GB, is wireless reverse charging.

Huawei is also expected to launch a special edition Mate 20 RS Porsche Design at a later date.

Amazon India is offering several special offers for the purchase of Huawei Mate 20 Pro. It is offering 10% discount with IndusInd Bank cards and RBL Bank credit cards. No-cost EMI facility will be available on Bajaj Finserv and major cards. Idea/Vodafone users can also avail 20% rental discount or additional data benefits.

Chinese tech giant Huawei is betting on India to play a key role in achieving its global target of shipping 200 million smartphones this year. “India is integral to Huawei’s global strategy of achieving the 200 million shipment globally by the end of 2018,” Huawei Consumer Business group Senior Product Marketing Director Wally Yang had said.