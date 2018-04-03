Save the cash: You might want to splurge on upcoming Android smartphones

Smartphone buyers in India have a whole lot to look forward to as the phone companies are likely to release their next line-up of flagships and mid-range smartphones soon. Thin bezel design is the flavour of the season and we are going to see them getting slimmer in the future. More and more phonemakers are turning to AI (artificial intelligence) to make their cameras more intelligent. We also expect to see more smartphones to support Google’s AR Core platform.

Nokia 7 Plus

Unveiled first at the MWC 2018 in February, Nokia 7 Plus is expected to arrive in India this week. The company’s India head reportedly posted a teaser of a new smartphone on Twitter and it looks like Nokia 7 Plus. An upgraded version of last year’s Nokia 7, this is one of the first thin-bezel smartphones from HMD Global’s Nokia and offers a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2,160x1,080p and aspect ratio of 18:9. It is a mid-range smartphone and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB RAM, has a 3,800mAh battery and offers Carl Zeiss branded dual cameras with 2x optical zoom.

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus flagship ZenFone 5Z is another powerhouse we are looking forward to this year. It was announced at MWC 2018 and is expected to show up in UK sometime in June at a starting price of €479 (approximately Rs38,121). Which means it is likely to show up in India sometime in June or July. ZenFone 5Z is a big-screen smartphone with an Apple iPhone X-like notch at the top on the front panel and glass back design. The phone offers a massive 6.2-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 2,246x1,080p and aspect ratio of 18:9 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, yet weighs just 157g, making it one of the lightest smartphones with a 6-inch screen.

Huawei P20 Pro

Unveiled in Paris, France last week, Huawei’s upcoming flagship P 20 Pro is the first smartphone to offer triple lens camera system, which includes a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. It starts at €799 (approximately Rs64,044) which makes it the most expensive Huawei smartphone till date. The front panel looks a lot like the ZenFone 5Z—there is a notch-like strip, a top and thin bezel under the 6.1-inch OLED screen which has a resolution of 2,246x1,080p and aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone runs on Huawei’s top-of-the-line Kirin 970 octa-core which comes with an AI-backed NPU (neural processing unit) for camera.

OnePlus 6

OnePlus’s next flagship smartphone is likely to be called the OnePlus 6, according to a new teaser video released by the company on Twitter. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau had reportedly told GSM Arena that their next flagship will sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor and will be launched sometime in June 2018. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei announced last month that the OnePlus 6 will have a notch-like strip on the front. There have been rumours of woodgrain back on the OnePlus 6 and we can’t rule that out given the company’s penchant for experimenting with back panels. India is a major market and there is hardly a major time difference between the US and India launch of a OnePlus smartphone.

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony’s latest flagship Xperia XZ2 was released worldwide last week, but it is yet to show up in India. The smartphone is already listed on Sony’s India website which indicates it is going to launch here soon. The Xperia XZ2 has a conventional design and offers a 5.7-inch screen but supports HDR, which means colours will look richer. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, can withstand splashes, and offers a single 19-megapixel camera with 4K HDR recording, a rarity in smartphone cameras.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s

The successor to Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, the new smartphone sports a similar bezel-less front panel and ceramic back. It was launched in China last week at a starting price of RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs34,185) for the base variant which offers 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The higher variants offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The key upgrades in the new smartphone includes Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor, support for Google AR core platform which means it can run new AR apps and games. It is also going to be the first Xiaomi smartphone to run Android 8 out of the box. It supports all major GSM bands which means it is likely to be released in India.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

There is also some speculation about the release of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the upgraded version of Nokia 8. We don’t if the smartphone is going to launch alongside the Nokia 7 Plus this week or will show up later. Nokia 8 runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor like the predecessor, but clubs it with 6GB RAM, has a glass back design, offers a slightly bigger 5.5-inch screen. Nokia has trimmed the bezels a little and left out the 3.5mm jack in Sirocco.