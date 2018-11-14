Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to launch soon: What (not) to expect

If Xiaomi decides to launch the successor at a higher price tag, it could only be justified by an additional camera and the depreciation of Rupee against the Dollar.

Xiaomi’s potboiler, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, is set to receive an upgrade in India in the coming weeks. The Note 5 Pro, ever since its introduction in the Indian market, has been selling like hot cakes—5 million units were sold within 4 months of its launch. And it ought to be, it struck the perfect balance between price and punch, which urged other smartphone manufacturers to rethink their volume segment strategies.

If you think of OnePlus as the flagship killer, the Note 5 Pro can be the budget killer.

And here we are, nearly nine months since its launch. The volume segment has seen it all—from notched displays to four cameras, flashy designs to tacky colours. However, we haven’t seen a change from the OEM side of things that made the Note 5 Pro so popular—its processor.

Qualcomm hasn’t announced the successor to the Snapdragon 636 SoC, that was launched in October 2017. The chipset based on a 14nm process also strikes the perfect balance between power and affordability, just like the Note 5 Pro.

The Note 6 Pro, which has already made its way to the Thai, Indonesian and Chinese markets, is powered by the same year-old chipset, which can be off-putting to several buyers. Which means most of its underpinnings will be the same.

To compensate for this, Xiaomi has upped the battery and display of the device. A 4,000mAh Li-polymer battery backs the device while a taller 6.26-inch display with a notch lightens up the front of the phone.

Some may argue that the camera has seen an upgrade, as there are two selfie cameras instead of one. We will hold our judgement on that till we actually try out its bokeh capabilities.

Rest of the things (the rear camera, design cues and even the OS) are likely to remain the same for now. The MIUI 10, which is also present on the Note 5 Pro, will available out of the box. Some leaks have surfaced online, showing the Note 6 Pro running Android Pie with the new UI. Xiaomi is known for timely updates, so it won’t be a surprise if the phone receives a major upgrade within a couple months of its launch.

Going strictly by its international launches, we feel that the Note 6 Pro can be thought of as a “T” or “S” variant of the Note 5 Pro. And if Xiaomi decides to launch the successor at a higher price tag, it could only be justified by an additional camera and the depreciation of Rupee against the Dollar.